Can you play original Switch games on Nintendo Switch 2?

The Nintendo Switch 2 was first announced in the Nintendo Direct on January 16, 2025. On April 2, Nintendo finally revealed the specifications and pricing of this next-generation console, along with its release date. Since the original Switch has a catalog of over 10,000+ games, many wish to know whether the Switch 2 supports backward compatibility.
While the Switch 2 will support games from the Switch, it will take a different route than usual. This article will shed some light on whether you can play original Switch games on the Switch 2.
Does the Nintendo Switch 2 have backward compatibility?
You can play original Switch games on the Switch 2. However, this is possible not because of backward compatibility. Instead, the latter uses a new form of technology that is a hybrid between backward compatibility and real-time emulation.
If you try to play an original Switch game on the Switch 2, the console’s software converts the data of the old game in real-time. This is similar to video game emulation, which makes older games playable on newer hardware (including completely different consoles). The backward compatibility in the Switch 2 is mostly hardware-oriented since it can read data from the original Switch discs.
Many might wonder why native backward compatibility isn’t supported. Thankfully, all answers can be found in Nintendo’s “Ask the Developers: Volume 16” Q&A session published on April 2, 2025.
Since the Switch 2 has an expanded memory and faster processing power, it would’ve bricked older games. Therefore, instead of native backward compatibility, they mix it with emulation. This is done to prevent the higher battery drainage synonymous with emulation.
While the Switch 2 will have backward compatibility, the developers are still testing out all older games. As such, all Nintendo-developed games (The Legend of Zelda, Mario, Metroid, etc.) can be played on the Switch 2 without a hitch.
However, all third-party games are being tested to ensure they run smoothly on this new console. As such, some older games might not work properly on the Switch 2 launch, but will after some time as optimization progresses.
