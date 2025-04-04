Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order delayed, but is the release still on track?

Nintendo Switch 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated console in the gaming world right now, as fans have been eagerly wanting a successor to 2017's revolutionary hybrid console. Their long wait was finally going to be over, with pre-orders to begin soon in the US.

But Nintendo's surprise decision to delay the pre-order has worried American fans, fearing that the console's release might get postponed to a later date.

Why is the Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Delayed?

After the unveiling of the Switch 2 at the latest Direct live stream, Nintendo officially announced that the new hybrid console would be available for pre-order from April 9, 2025, onwards. Unfortunately, the Japanese giants have canceled these plans to assess how US President Donald Trump's recently announced tariffs would impact the market.

Since new tariffs and the ever-evolving market could impact the global trade dynamics, even affecting import cost changes, Nintendo is approaching the situation with caution. The Japanese gaming company is likely planning to ensure that the new Switch's pricing, availability, and distribution plans align with the changing economic situation in the US.

Nintendo and other retailers who will be selling the new Switch 2 have stated that they will update the US pre-order timing to a later date.

Is Nintendo Switch's release getting delayed?

Despite the surprise announcement of a pre-order delay in the US, Nintendo claimed the release date would remain unaffected. The much-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 is still set to be released on June 5, 2025. This would be a major relief for fans, especially those living in the US, who fear a potential delay in the release.

So while the US gaming community waits a little longer to pre-order the Switch, they can still find out how to pre-order the new hybrid console once the date is confirmed. Don't worry if there are changes in the pre-ordering, as we will keep you updated with everything about Nintendo Switch 2.

