It's confirmed: Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con will not feature Hall Effect sticks

Nintendo has finally broken its silence regarding the specifications of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con (aka Joy-Con 2), and for those wondering, the new controllers will not feature Hall Effect analog sticks. This information was revealed in a recent interview by Nate Bihldorff, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Product Development & Publishing.

This article dives deeper into the unfortunate revelation regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con and why it won't have the highly anticipated sensor upgrade.

Hall Effect analog sticks: What are they?

Fans expected the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Pro controllers to have Hall Effect sticks (Image via Nintendo)

For a long time, console controllers used analog sticks that made contact with the sensors underneath them to register player inputs. This means that the bottom of the sticks brushes against the sensors, which makes the game understand the direction in which the stick is moving.

However, this mechanism caused several issues, like the infamous controller analog drift, where the sensors get messed up due to wear and tear, and the analog sticks start moving on their own.

Fortunately, Hall Effect controllers entered the market in the last few years, providing a great solution for controller users. Instead of using parts that make contact with each other, these new analog sticks use contactless magnetic sensors, eradicating the issue of analog drift that has plagued controllers for so long.

Why does the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con not feature Hall Effect sticks?

The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers will not have Hall Effect sticks (Image via Nintendo)

While fans have been anticipating the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con to feature Hall Effect analog sticks since it would’ve been a sensible upgrade, that, unfortunately, isn't going to be the case. This was confirmed in a statement by Nate Bihldorff in a recent interview with Nintendo Life.

Upon being asked by the interviewer as to why the new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con and Joy-Con Pro analog sticks feel so different than the controller's previous iterations, Bihldorff had this to say:

“Well, the Joy-Con 2's controllers have been designed from the ground up. They're not Hall Effect sticks, but they feel really good."

Moreover, he confirmed that the Switch 2’s development team was aware of the original Switch’s stick drift issue, which is comparable to what players face using PlayStation’s DualShock controller. Bihldorff also explained that the designers have considered this during development:

“Every time we put out new hardware, whether it's a new system or an accessory, [Nintendo is] designing from the ground up to be the best possible experience for our consumers, whether it's the immediate effect of the Joy-Cons that you're playing, how they're interacting with the game or durability. They take it and rebuild it so that we can give the best possible experience.”

Many fans will likely be disappointed with the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con not featuring Hall Effect analog sticks. However, the developers still seem to have made a commendable effort in trying to improve the new controller and making it more durable than its predecessor. This is evident from the fact that the new Joy-Cons have magnetic attachments.

