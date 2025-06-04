Nintendo Switch 2 countdown: Release time for all regions

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 is finally about to arrive, and fans around the world are buzzing with excitement. Pre-orders for the console began on April 24, 2025, and the hype has been growing constantly since then. Alongside the handheld, Nintendo also revealed two big launch titles: Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, both of which look promising. Many players would be eagerly waiting to know the exact moment the device becomes available in their local stores.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be officially released at midnight on June 5, 2025. Here’s more on the upcoming handheld's launch.

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date and time for all major regions

The Nintendo Switch 2 features several improvements over its predecessor that are aimed at delivering a smoother and significantly better gaming experience. These include a larger 7.9-inch LCD screen with a higher resolution and a faster refresh rate, and a much stronger processor built in partnership with NVIDIA. The default internal storage has also been increased for the new handheld, giving users 256 GB to store their favorite titles.

The device will be available on June 5, 2025, at 12:01 AM Eastern Time across all major US outlets. Here's the converted date and time for all major time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): June 4, 2025, at 9:01 PM

June 4, 2025, at 9:01 PM Mountain Time (MT): June 4, 2025, at 10:01 PM

June 4, 2025, at 10:01 PM Central Time (CT): June 4, 2025, at 11:01 PM

June 4, 2025, at 11:01 PM Eastern Time (ET): June 5, 2025, at 12:01 AM

June 5, 2025, at 12:01 AM British Summer Time (BST): June 5, 2025, at 5:01 AM

June 5, 2025, at 5:01 AM Central European Standard Time (CET): June 5, 2025, at 6:01 AM

June 5, 2025, at 6:01 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 5, 2025, at 7:01 AM

June 5, 2025, at 7:01 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): June 5, 2025, at 9:31 AM

June 5, 2025, at 9:31 AM China Standard Time (CST): June 5, 2025, at 12:01 PM

June 5, 2025, at 12:01 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 5, 2025, at 1:01 PM

June 5, 2025, at 1:01 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 5, 2025, at 2:01 PM

June 5, 2025, at 2:01 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 5, 2025, at 4:01 PM

Nintendo Switch 2 release countdown

Here's a live countdown of the release to make it easier to track:

That's everything readers need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2's launch timings. They can visit the official Nintendo website for more information on the device.

