Mario Kart World price revealed for Nintendo Switch 2

The internet is abuzz with Nintendo fans curious to know the Mario Kart World price, and for good reason. It is a brand new Mario Kart game with a full-fledged open world, along with other new exciting features. While Nintendo didn’t reveal its price during the Nintendo Direct event earlier today, its website has revealed the details about it.

Ad

The Mario Kart World price is revealed to be $79.99 MSRP; however, those who buy the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle will get its digital edition for $49.99 (included in the bundled price of $499.) Nintendo also revealed other exciting details on its website.

Nintendo Switch 2's Mario Kart World website revealed price, features, and more

Ad

Trending

The Mario Kart World website has now listed everything one must know about the upcoming title. Made exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2, the Mario Kart World price is $79.99 MSRP in the USA, which is $10 more than the price of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe when it launched on the original Nintendo Switch.

Apart from the hefty price, the website has also shared details about the game’s open world. One of the main highlights of the game is its open world, a first in the series, and the website sheds more light on the elements announced in the Direct:

Ad

Different types of terrains, including but not limited to, grassy plains, wide-open waters, bustling cities, volcanos, and more, will be explorable.

Race courses could include multiple terrains, making race events diverse and more thrilling than ever before.

Even after finishing a race, players could race with friends to another event without leaving a lobby, like a connected open-world

The Grand Prix mode will now have up to 24 participants in a race

Some events could include multiple courses connected by the open-world

A brand new Knockout Tour will debut in the series, where the last few racers to complete 5 checkpoints will be eliminated.

The game will feature a dedicated photo mode allowing players to take the best screenshots from the open world.

Ad

The game will be released on June 5, 2025, the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2.

Also Check: All Mario Kart World confirmed characters

Nintendo also announced a dedicated Direct event for April 17, 2025, where fans can expect to know more about this fresh entry.

Also Check: Nintendo Switch 2 prices revealed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.