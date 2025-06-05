Mario Kart World: How to unlock all characters

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Jun 05, 2025 16:08 GMT
Here's how to unlock all characters in the new Mario Kart game (Image via Nintendo)

Mario Kart World is finally out alongside the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. With much improved graphics and an open-world experience for the first time, this Mario Kart is a brand-new experience. Moreover, it features the most extensive character roster in the series so far, ranging from the classics like Mario and Luigi to even Penguins and Cows.

That said, not all of them are available by default; there are various ways to unlock tens of new and adorable characters. On that note, here's how to unlock all of them.

How to unlock all characters in Mario Kart World

The characters are divided into three groups: Default, Grand Prix, and Kamek Transformations. To start with, there are 17 main characters and 15 creatures that are available from the very beginning.

Main characters

  • Mario
  • Luigi
  • Peach
  • Yoshi
  • Bowser
  • Toad
  • Toadette
  • Koopa Troopa
  • Wario
  • Waluigi
  • Baby Mario
  • Baby Luigi
  • Baby Peach
  • Baby Daisy
  • Baby Rosalina
  • Pauline
  • Shy Guy

Creatures

  • Goomba
  • Cheep Cheep
  • Wiggler
  • Dry Bones
  • Piranha Plant
  • Cow
  • Nabbit
  • Monty Mole
  • Penguin
  • Hammer Bro
  • Sidestepper
  • Snowman
  • Pokey
  • Para-Biddybud
  • Stingby

Grand Prix unlockable characters

Now, 7 additional main characters can be unlocked by finishing specific Grand Prix Cups. Here are the character names and the event you need to finish:

  • Donkey Kong: Complete the Mushroom Cup
  • Daisy: Complete the Flower Cup
  • Rosalina: Complete the Star Cup
  • Lakitu: Complete the Shell Cup
  • Birdo: Complete the Banana Cup
  • King Boo: Complete the Leaf Cup
  • Bowser Jr.: Complete the Lightning Cup

Kamek’s Transformation creatures

The Kamek’s Transformation is a special mechanic that can only be done when you pick up a Kamek item in the middle of a race. When you pick it up, your character will temporarily transform into an NPC of that specific region. Here are all the characters you can unlock using this method:

  • Cataquack
  • Chargin’ Chuck
  • Coin Coffer
  • Conkdor
  • Dolphin
  • Fish Bone
  • Peepa
  • Pianta
  • Rocky Wrench
  • Spike
  • Swoop

This method completely relies on luck, so you might need to play multiple races repeatedly to unlock these characters.

That's everything you need to know about the characters in the game. Apart from that, you can also unlock various outfits and vehicles for your preferred character.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
