Mario Kart World: How to unlock all characters

Mario Kart World is finally out alongside the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. With much improved graphics and an open-world experience for the first time, this Mario Kart is a brand-new experience. Moreover, it features the most extensive character roster in the series so far, ranging from the classics like Mario and Luigi to even Penguins and Cows.

That said, not all of them are available by default; there are various ways to unlock tens of new and adorable characters. On that note, here's how to unlock all of them.

How to unlock all characters in Mario Kart World

The characters are divided into three groups: Default, Grand Prix, and Kamek Transformations. To start with, there are 17 main characters and 15 creatures that are available from the very beginning.

Main characters

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Yoshi

Bowser

Toad

Toadette

Koopa Troopa

Wario

Waluigi

Baby Mario

Baby Luigi

Baby Peach

Baby Daisy

Baby Rosalina

Pauline

Shy Guy

Creatures

Goomba

Cheep Cheep

Wiggler

Dry Bones

Piranha Plant

Cow

Nabbit

Monty Mole

Penguin

Hammer Bro

Sidestepper

Snowman

Pokey

Para-Biddybud

Stingby

Grand Prix unlockable characters

Now, 7 additional main characters can be unlocked by finishing specific Grand Prix Cups. Here are the character names and the event you need to finish:

Donkey Kong: Complete the Mushroom Cup

Complete the Mushroom Cup Daisy: Complete the Flower Cup

Complete the Flower Cup Rosalina: Complete the Star Cup

Complete the Star Cup Lakitu: Complete the Shell Cup

Complete the Shell Cup Birdo: Complete the Banana Cup

Complete the Banana Cup King Boo: Complete the Leaf Cup

Complete the Leaf Cup Bowser Jr.: Complete the Lightning Cup

Kamek’s Transformation creatures

The Kamek’s Transformation is a special mechanic that can only be done when you pick up a Kamek item in the middle of a race. When you pick it up, your character will temporarily transform into an NPC of that specific region. Here are all the characters you can unlock using this method:

Cataquack

Chargin’ Chuck

Coin Coffer

Conkdor

Dolphin

Fish Bone

Peepa

Pianta

Rocky Wrench

Spike

Swoop

This method completely relies on luck, so you might need to play multiple races repeatedly to unlock these characters.

That's everything you need to know about the characters in the game. Apart from that, you can also unlock various outfits and vehicles for your preferred character.

