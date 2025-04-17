Is there a Photo Mode in Mario Kart World?

The latest Mario Kart World Direct showcased many new features, including a dedicated Photo Mode, for the upcoming arcade racer from Nintendo. In a first for the long-running series, players can take cool and flashy photos of their favorite characters in various costumes and vehicles. There is a catch, though, as it isn't usable in every mode in the game.

Read on to know about Photo Mode in Mario Kart World and how it works.

How does Photo Mode work in Mario Kart World?

Click unique pictures with the simple yet efficient Photo Mode (Image via Nintendo)

The Photo Mode can only be accessed in the all-new Free Roam mode, which allows players to veer off track and navigate the surrounding world. Since the latest installment on the upcoming next-generation hybrid console is the most ambitious one yet, it boasts a seamless sandbox for players to explore if they want a break from the blazing fast thrill of multiplayer races or matches against AI.

Players can activate Photo Mode at any time as they leisurely explore the world in Free Roam. Fans familiar with Super Mario Odyssey's Photo Mode will feel right at home as they can move around the camera, change focus, add filters, and more. Here are the controls as depicted in the latest Mario Kart World Direct showcase for this mode:

L/R: Zoom

Zoom ZL/ZR: Tilt

Tilt X: Pose

Pose Y: Expression

Expression A: Face Camera

Face Camera D-Pad Up/Down: Focus

Focus D-Pad Left/Right: Frame

Frame Plus: Guide

Guide Minus: Finish

Finish Capture: Shoot

The X, Y, and A buttons stand for Pose, Expression, and Face Camera, respectively. Pose allows switching between varied character poses in the vehicle, while Expression changes the character's facial expression. Face Camera allows the character to look at the camera for an aesthetic flourish.

The D-Pad Up/Down buttons allow changing the focus of the image to add background depth, while the D-Pad Left/Right buttons allow picking from several Frames to add to the borders of the image for a final touch. Additionally, Photo Mode will be usable in Free Roam co-op.

This way, players can individually pose and emote with their friends as they compete and have fun around the vibrant open world. While not revolutionary, this goes a long way in making the upcoming entry the most feature-packed launch in the franchise's history.

Mario Kart World arrives exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 console as a launch title on June 5, 2025.

