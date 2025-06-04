5 best Nintendo Switch controllers in 2025

In 2025, gamers have an abundance of Nintendo Switch controllers to choose from. Using the right one goes a long way in terms of performance and comfort. While the standard handheld setting is great, playing in docked or tabletop modes requires a good controller. There are a large number of options online, so choosing between them can be quite confusing.

Ad

This guide lists the best Nintendo Switch controllers available on the market and looks into their features.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best Nintendo Switch controllers of 2025

1) Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro is one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers overall (Image via Nintendo)

Price: $84.99

Ad

Trending

The original Nintendo Switch 2 Pro is as good as it gets, featuring a premium build and a comfortable design. Apart from having a slightly different design compared to the original Pro controller, it comes with several new features, such as the dedicated chat button, re-mappable back buttons, and a 3.5mm audio jack, all of which improve accessibility.

Features Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Connectivity Bluetooth, Wired USB-C Compatible devices Switch 2 Battery 1070 mAh Runtime 40 hours

Ad

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro features HD Rumble 2, which is an enhanced force feedback technology that offers tactile feedback. It also features Motion Controls, which allow you to aim using the internal gyroscope in the controller. This is especially useful in FPS games.

The controller lasts an average of 40 hours with a single 3.5-hour charge.

While several games of the Switch 2 are backwards compatible with the original console, the Switch 2 Pro only works on the Switch 2.

Ad

You can buy the controller here.

2) 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is another premium option for the Nintendo Switch (Image via 8BitDo)

Price: $69.99

Ad

Next on the list is the 8BitDo Ultimate 2, another top-end Nintendo Switch controller.

This flagship controller comes with TMR joysticks and Hall Effect triggers, both of which offer high sensitivity, precision, and durability. 8BitDo went all out on this controller, offering a personalized USB-C Adapter for 2.4G Connection.

Features 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller Connectivity Bluetooth, Wireless 2.4G, Wired USB-C Compatible devices Switch, Windows Battery 1000mAh Runtime 20-25 hours

Ad

Apart from the standard R1 and R2 buttons, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 also comes with remappable bumper buttons (R3 and L3). Additionally, it features back buttons that can be mapped. The RGB Fire Ring around the sticks comes with multiple lighting modes, which you can customize to your liking.

The controller comes with a charging dock that takes approximately two to three hours to fully charge, after which you can play for around 20-25 hours on average.

Ad

8BitDo has an abundance of desirable options for the retro fanatic. You could browse their entire catalog and choose your favorite design, as almost all of them are compatible with the Switch.

You can buy the controller here.

3) Turtle Beach PDP Afterglow Wave

The Turtle Beach PDP Afterglow Wave is a unique Nintendo Switch controller (Image via Turtle Beach)

Price: $59.99

Ad

The Turtle Beach PDP Afterglow Wave wireless controller is another great premium option. It comes with motion controls, programmable back buttons, and tactile buttons. With eight RGB zones, the control looks very unique, like most Turtle Beach products. However, it does not feature Hall Effect triggers or sticks, which is quite a bummer for the price.

Features Turtle Beach PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller Connectivity Bluetooth, Wired USB-C Compatible devices Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED Battery 2100mAh Runtime 40 hours

Ad

Being an officially licensed controller, the Turtle Beach PDP Afterglow Wave features a premium build with textured, non-slip grips. Its wireless range of up to 30 feet allows you to enjoy a relaxed session without being worried about getting disconnected.

You can buy the controller here.

Also read: 5 best wireless controllers in 2025

4) GameSir Cyclone 2 Controller

The GameSir Cyclone 2 is a feature-packed Nintendo Switch controller (Image via GameSir)

Price: $55.99

Ad

The GameSir Cyclone 2 is a solid mid-range option that's packed with features. The matte finish looks stunning, and the controller offers a comfortable grip. It features a 1000Hz polling rate and allows you to switch between Hall Effect and Micro Switch triggers. The GameSir Connect Software is perfect for fine-tuning your controller's macros and sensitivity values.

Being able to change the switch types is crucial, especially if you play a wide range of video games. The high polling rate reduces input lag and makes the device extremely responsive.

Ad

Features GameSir Cyclone 2 Controller Connectivity Bluetooth, Wireless 2.4G, Wired USB-C Compatible devices Switch, Android, iOS, PC Battery 860mAh Runtime 5-10 hours

Ad

Unfortunately, the GameSir Cyclone 2 features the shortest battery life on the list. Its 860 mAh battery only lasts upwards of 10 hours, which is significantly less compared to other options on the list.

You can buy the controller here.

5) 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad

The 8BitDo Pro 2 Gamepad is one of the best budget Nintendo Switch controllers (Image via 8BitDo)

Price: $49.99

Ad

Last on this list is the 8BitDo Pro 2 gamepad, one of the best low-priced Nintendo Switch controllers. With Hall Effect joysticks and paddle back buttons, it offers excellent value for money. Moreover, its retro design makes it look almost like a collector's item.

The Pro 2 features an even better grippy design, seamless profile switching, and a robust build quality. It comes in several color variants, including even transparent and translucent designs.

Ad

Features 8BitDo Pro 2 Wireless Controller Connectivity Bluetooth, Wireless 2.4G, Wired USB-C Compatible devices Switch, Android, iOS, PC, Raspberry Pi Battery 1000mAh Runtime 20 hours

Ad

The controller's 1000 mAh battery lasts an average of 20 hours with a four-hour charge. However, the device features regular rumble vibration and not HD Rumble.

The 8BitDo Ultimate Software allows you to customize everything from controller feedback to macros, down to minute values.

You can buy the controller here.

Also read: 5 best gaming controllers in 2025

This concludes our list of the best Nintendo Switch controllers. We've included a varied number of budget choices, ranging from the official Switch 2 Pro controller to budget options from other brands. While all controllers listed are wireless, they also connect through a wired USB-C, so you never have to worry about running out of battery.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More