5 best wireless controllers in 2025

Wireless controllers in 2025 have come a long way in terms of technology, comfort, and ease of use. Modern controllers are no longer choppy or messy to use. Wireless technology brings the comfort of not having to worry about wires and new-age controllers typically feature long battery lives.

Controllers also offer several benefits over the standard mouse and keyboard if you're a PC gamer. For starters, they provide a more relaxed and comfortable gaming experience, especially if you want laid-back gameplay. There are numerous options online, priced very differently, but with similar specs.

In this guide, we'll help you decide between these options by providing a list of the best wireless controllers online. We'll look into functionality, compatibility, and, most importantly, ergonomics and comfort.

The best wireless controllers of 2025

1) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is one of the best wireless controllers overall (Image via Xbox)

Price: $149.99

First on our list is the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller, which is one of the best in this lineup. While it is primarily an Xbox controller, it is also compatible with PC and mobile. The tension on the thumbsticks is adjustable, which enhances aiming capabilities. The shorter hair trigger locks allow you to fire much faster, and the wrap-around rubberized grip allows you to have a firm grasp on the controller.

Features Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Connectivity Wireless - Bluetooth Compatible devices PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Battery Lithium Rechargeable Runtime 40 hours

The controller comes with buttons on the back that you can map using the Xbox Accessories App. You also get a super long battery life of around 40 hours, which is the longest on the list.

The white, red, and blue color variants are priced at $149, but the black controller costs $199. However, because of a sale, it costs only $159. Be sure to grab it soon if you prefer that variant.

2) Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot Wireless Smart Controller

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot is one of the most unique wireless controllers you can buy (Image via Turtle Beach)

Price: $129.99

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot Wireless Smart Controller is a unique-looking controller compatible with Xbox consoles, PC, Mobile, and even Smart TVs with Bluetooth.

What makes the controller unique is the rotating button modules, which you can switch anytime for better control. The second mode is particularly useful if you're playing a fighting game, where analog thumbsticks are not always required.

Features Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot Smart Controller Connectivity Wireless - Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz Compatible devices PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile, Smart TVs with Bluetooth Battery Lithium Rechargeable Runtime 20 hours

The thumbsticks sport AntiDrift technology, which makes them quite long-lasting. The trigger stops are adjustable, and the D-Pad is customizable as well. It also comes with four mappable buttons, which you can map according to the game. The controller features a decent runtime of 20 hours, which is not bad considering all the extra features you get.

3) Nacon Revolution 5 PRO

The Nacon Revolution 5 PRO is a great alternative to the PS5 wireless controller (Image via Nacon)

Price: $199.90

The Nacon Revolution 5 PRO is a cool-looking alternative to the standard PS5 DualSense controller. It retails at the same price, but comes with several features that make it a comparatively better choice. It sports Hall effect triggers and sticks, which means there is no physical contact between these components. Thus, the wear and tear is significantly less when compared to a standard controller.

Features Nacon Revolution 5 PRO Connectivity Wireless - 2.4 GHz RF USB key, Bluetooth Compatible devices PC, PS5, PS4 Battery Lithium Rechargeable Runtime More than 10 hours

The controller is only compatible with the PS4, PS5, and PC. It also features a very similar design to that of the PS5 DualSense controller. The comfortable grips on the side and the large number of designs make it a solid choice for PlayStation gamers.

4) Sony DualSense Edge

The Sony DualSense Edge is one of the best wireless controllers for PlayStation (Image via Sony)

Price: $199.99

The Sony DualSense Edge is among the best controllers for PlayStation gamers. The controller is highly customizable, allowing you to modify the sensitivity and dead zone of the analog sticks and triggers. Its slip-resistant inner grips allow for superior comfort for long gameplay hours or intense competitive play.

A great addition to the DualSense Edge is its remappable back buttons, which you can customize to your liking.

Features Sony DualSense Edge Connectivity Wireless - Bluetooth Compatible devices PC, PS5 Battery Lithium Rechargeable Runtime Over 6 hours

One of the biggest downsides of the DualSense Edge is its short battery life. User reviews suggest the controller barely makes it past the 6-hour mark on a single charge. While the controller is exclusively made for the PS5, it is also compatible with PC via Bluetooth connectivity.

5) MSI FORCE GC300 Wireless

The MSI FORCE GC300 is one of the best budget wireless controllers (Image via MSI)

Price: $54.99

Last on the list is the MSI FORCE GC300, which is an affordable, feature-rich controller that offers immense value for money. Despite being priced so low, it comes with Hall effect triggers, customizable back buttons, and excellent tactile feedback.

The triggers can also be switched to half-step mode if you're playing an FPS game, where you don't have to do a full pull to shoot, allowing for quicker actions.

Features MSI FORCE GC300 Connectivity Wireless - 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth Compatible devices PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Battery Lithium Rechargeable Runtime 20 hours

Its rubberized texture makes the controller comfortable for long game sessions. According to MSI, the GC300 lasts an average of 20 hours, which is excellent for this price bracket. One downside is that it's compatible with an Xbox console only through a wired connection. It cannot connect to Xbox via Bluetooth, so you'd need a USB-C to USB-A cable to play on the console.

This concludes the list of the best wireless controllers to consider purchasing in 2025. While all these controllers are wireless, you can always turn them into wired ones using a USB-C cable. So, you don't have to worry about dead batteries. You can find all the controllers mentioned in the article on their official websites for purchase.

