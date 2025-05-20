5 best gaming controllers in 2025

The best gaming controllers in 2025 can enhance the overall gaming experience. Whether to achieve the freedom of using a wireless device, the best hall effects for prolonged gaming sessions, or pro-level customization to unlock utmost efficiency, PC gamers worldwide are always on the hunt for the best gaming controllers. After all, the right controller can give you an unforgettable gaming experience every time.
Therefore, this article will list the five best gaming controllers in 2025. It will elaborate on the reasoning behind these choices to help the readers make informed buying decisions..
Sony DualSense and four other best gaming controllers in 2025
Whenever it is about the best gaming accessories, especially gaming controllers, brands like Razer, Sony inevitably sneak into the conversation. However, some lesser-known companies have recently delivered some of the best controllers in 2025 for budget users.
1) Xbox Wireless Controller
The Xbox Wireless Controller is among the best controllers in 2025. It has Bluetooth pairing, and this unit seamlessly connects to your computer. However, if you don't have Bluetooth on your PC, you can also purchase the Microsoft Wireless dongle to connect your controller to the computer.
The ergonomic design fits in any hand, and the rubber grips help players with a better grip for long gaming sessions. The superior d-pad of he device makes it a great choice for both fighting and platform titles. Furthermore, the newly added share button also allows you to capture unforgettable moments instantly.
2) Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is among the best controllers in 2025, especially if you are looking for the best hall effects. The Hall Effect thumbstick and triggers, accompanied by the super-click actions, make it a great choice for fans of FPS titles.
Also read: Razer Kishi V2 available at half price
The device has customizable buttons and is designed for zero-latency performance, making it an ideal pick for competitive gamers. You can use the 2.4GHz dongle for ultra-low-latency wireless play. The controller features RGB lighting that adds to its aesthetic value, and the 20-hour battery life on a single charge makes it a great choice for your prolonged gaming sessions.
3) Sony DualSense
If you are looking for immersion in your gaming controller, Sony's DualSense is among the best controllers in 2025. Sony has always delivered the best haptics in gaming controllers, and with the adaptive internal triggers and motors, the PlayStation 5 DualSense has set a new standard.
With the Sony DualSense, you can feel everything from the tension of a bowstring to the rumbles of a moving engine. While the internal rechargeable battery provides six to 12 hours of gaming on every charge, the touchpad and built-in mic offer more versatility. Steam also offers full support for the device, making it easy to plug and play.
4) Scuf Envision Pro
The Scuf Envision Pro Wireless gaming controller enters this list as one of the most customizable gaming controllers on the market. Designed to last longer, the Scuf Envision Pro helps players tailor the controller according to their playstyle and strategy.
Also read: The best wireless mouse in 2025
The interchangeable thumbsticks, faceplates, and paddles provide options to customize every button. The four Paddles at the back can also help players access the extra commands, making it a great choice for fast-paced titles.
While many might consider it to be a premium investment, with such amazing features, the device remains an automatic choice for the list of the best gaming controllers in 2025.
5) GameSir Cyclone 2
The GameSir Cyclone 2 is one of the most pocket-friendly gaming controllers in 2025. Boasting the Mag-Res TMR sticks with a 1000Hz polling rate and customizable buttons, the controller gives a tough contest to its peers. The ergonomic design ensures a firm grip for players.
Furthermore, the RGB lighting also adds to its looks. However, the device's compatibility with PC, Switch, Android, and more makes it a great choice for players on a budget. If you want a top-tier controller at a reasonable price without compromising the aesthetics, the GameSir Cyclone 2 might be the best choice.