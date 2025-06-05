Mario Kart World patch notes: Everything improved with Version 1.1.0 (June 05, 2025)

After a really long wait, gamers can now get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World. While multiple titles are available at launch for the console, Mario Kart World stands out. For the first time, Mario Kart will feature an open world where you can free roam as much as you want.
To ensure gamers don't face any bugs and glitches while playing Mario Kart World on the Switch 2, Nintendo has released a patch aiming to fix performance in the multiplayer mode and much more.
Here are the full patch notes for Mario Kart World Version 1.1.0.
Full patch notes for Mario Kart World Version 1.1.0
General
- Enabled CameraPlay.
- A compatible USB camera (sold separately) is required for CameraPlay.
- Players can turn camera ON or OFF in Multiplayer and Online Play modes.
- When the camera is ON, the player’s face is displayed during the race.
- Enabled Online Play.
- Enabled LAN Play.
- From the title screen if you press the L Stick and hold both the L Button and R Button, Wireless Play will change to LAN Play.
- Enabled players to upload and download ghost data in Time Trials.
- Enabled display of icons of players in close proximity in Free Roam.
- Increased number of characters you can select from the start.
- Improved operability when 3 or more players are playing in Multiplayer.
- Eliminated time limit for choosing courses when playing Wireless Play or LAN Play.
- Enabled display of update version on title screen.
This update aims at ensuring that gamers won't have to face any bugs and glitches when using the title's features. Those booting up the game for the first time will get a prompt to update the game.
