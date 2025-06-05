  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Mario Kart World patch notes: Everything improved with Version 1.1.0 (June 05, 2025)

Mario Kart World patch notes: Everything improved with Version 1.1.0 (June 05, 2025)

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 05, 2025 11:04 GMT
Mario Kart World can be bought from Nintendo
Mario Kart World can be bought from Nintendo's official website (Image via Nintendo)

After a really long wait, gamers can now get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World. While multiple titles are available at launch for the console, Mario Kart World stands out. For the first time, Mario Kart will feature an open world where you can free roam as much as you want.

Ad

To ensure gamers don't face any bugs and glitches while playing Mario Kart World on the Switch 2, Nintendo has released a patch aiming to fix performance in the multiplayer mode and much more.

Here are the full patch notes for Mario Kart World Version 1.1.0.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Full patch notes for Mario Kart World Version 1.1.0

Mario Kart World features a vast open world (Image via Nintendo)
Mario Kart World features a vast open world (Image via Nintendo)

General

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Enabled CameraPlay.
  • A compatible USB camera (sold separately) is required for CameraPlay.
  • Players can turn camera ON or OFF in Multiplayer and Online Play modes.
  • When the camera is ON, the player’s face is displayed during the race.
  • Enabled Online Play.
  • Enabled LAN Play.
  • From the title screen if you press the L Stick and hold both the L Button and R Button, Wireless Play will change to LAN Play.
  • Enabled players to upload and download ghost data in Time Trials.
  • Enabled display of icons of players in close proximity in Free Roam.
  • Increased number of characters you can select from the start.
  • Improved operability when 3 or more players are playing in Multiplayer.
  • Eliminated time limit for choosing courses when playing Wireless Play or LAN Play.
  • Enabled display of update version on title screen.
Ad

This update aims at ensuring that gamers won't have to face any bugs and glitches when using the title's features. Those booting up the game for the first time will get a prompt to update the game.

Check out our other gaming guides here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications