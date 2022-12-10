"Banger guests" - Fans rejoice as Bella Poarch, Markiplier, Jack Black, and more join Jacksepticeye's Thankmas 2022

Sean “Jacksepticeye” made a huge announcement on December 9, 2022, via Twitter. He announced that his Thankmas 2022 livestream would kick off on December 10, 2022. It would benefit a worthy charity in World Central Kitchen. That was enough to get people interested in donating, but he also teased several famous guests.

At first, fans were over the moon to see that Valkyrae, Markiplier, and Bella Poarch were taking part in the stream, but that was just the start of his guest announcements. He revealed merchandise with proceeds that go to the charity, more guests, and an amazing gift he’d give away during the event.

"How tf did you get Bella Poarch???" Fans rejoice as famous guests join Jacksepticeye's event

🌬️Crystal Fier❄️ @Crystal_Fier @Jacksepticeye @Valkyrae @markiplier

Rae I can understand, Mark I would be a lil shocked if he wasn't there...but damn the reach on you to get Bella! Our lil Jackaboy has grown up so much 🥲 @bellapoarch How tf did you get Bella Poarch???Rae I can understand, Mark I would be a lil shocked if he wasn't there...but damn the reach on you to get Bella! Our lil Jackaboy has grown up so much 🥲 @Jacksepticeye @Valkyrae @markiplier @bellapoarch How tf did you get Bella Poarch???Rae I can understand, Mark I would be a lil shocked if he wasn't there...but damn the reach on you to get Bella! Our lil Jackaboy has grown up so much 🥲

With the holiday season coming up, many streamers are working on some form of a charity event, and few seem like they will top Jacksepticeye’s. Thankmas 2022 is going to feature several guests, and the streamer is already taking donations for World Central Kitchen.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye @pokimanelol No need to apologise!! Thanks for still being a part of it @pokimanelol No need to apologise!! Thanks for still being a part of it

According to the Tiltify link where donations are being taken, the streamer has raised over $12.4M for a variety of causes, and this year, it’s World Central Kitchen. However, this year might be the biggest one yet.

He first announced guests like Markiplier, Bella Poarch, and Valkyrae. Sadly, Pokimane said that she couldn’t go, but her “bank account” would be there.

Xoannon @Xoannon @LordMinion777 @Jacksepticeye @egoraptor @Valkyrae @markiplier @bellapoarch Of course he will. How else would he get people to donate for him to take them off? @LordMinion777 @Jacksepticeye @egoraptor @Valkyrae @markiplier @bellapoarch Of course he will. How else would he get people to donate for him to take them off?

Bella Poarch isn’t the only huge name that’s taking part. Markiplier and Valkyrae will also join in on the fun. Most of the responses to Markiplier were concerning him being the “OnlyFans man” since he recently opened an account on the popular website.

Valkyrae’s fans came out to shout how excited they were as well, with many excited to see Valkyrae and Markiplier interact during Jacksepticeye’s stream. However, these aren’t the only major guests that are confirmed to be attending.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye SURPRISE!! Jack Black will be showing up for Thankmas as well, I’m freaking out!! SURPRISE!! Jack Black will be showing up for Thankmas as well, I’m freaking out!! https://t.co/5FEOhN25Q7

Liz @Frogviolence @SethEverman @Jacksepticeye



They have to do this now @jackblack Finally Jack and Jack in oneThey have to do this now @SethEverman @Jacksepticeye @jackblack Finally Jack and Jack in one They have to do this now https://t.co/WZNQ4W4uOV

In addition, musician, comedian, and actor Jack Black will show up, as confirmed by Jacksepticeye himself on Twitter. He, like the rest of social media, was incredibly excited to see one-half of the band Tenacious D showing up to the event. There’s no word on if Kyle Gass will show up, or if they will perform.

Content creator CDawgVA will join in, and so will Arin Hanson, perhaps better known as Egoraptor, and part of the Game Grumps YouTube channel. Fans were just as happy to see these two will make an appearance during the event. Chefs Nyesha Arrington and Chef Antonia Lofaso are also confirmed to be attending.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye Tune in to Thankmas tomorrow for a chance to win a Jötnar edition of God of War Ragnarök that’s SIGNED by some of the cast and crew of the game! Tune in to Thankmas tomorrow for a chance to win a Jötnar edition of God of War Ragnarök that’s SIGNED by some of the cast and crew of the game! https://t.co/CaMzDOaFm6

While the full schedule of events remains to be seen, it will likely go on for a great deal of today on Jacksepticeye’s channel. There will be a ton of exciting events, famous content creators, and even amazing prizes, like the Jotnar edition of God of War Ragnarok.

While many streamers will take part in Thankmas 2022 today, it's not likely that any other streamer will be drawing that many famous faces to come join them for such a worthy cause.

At the time of writing, Thankmas 2022 has already raised $145K for charity. Fans around the world cannot wait to take part in all of the fun on Jacksepticeye's stream, as they raise money to give meals to those in need in times of crisis.

