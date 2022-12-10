JackSepticEye reveals celebrity guest list for this year's Thankmas fundraiser, including Bella Poarch, Jack Black, Valkyrae, and others

Popular YouTuber Sean "Jacksepticeye" has released a star-studded guest list for this year's Thankmas, his annual Christmas fundraiser. The guests include famous Michelin star chef Nyesha Arrington, streamers Valkyrae and Markiplier, Hollywood actor Jack Black, and pop sensation Bella Poarch.

This year, Thankmas has partnered with World Central Kitchen (WCK). It will raise funds for the non-profit organization, which provides meals to those in need during crises.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye SURPRISE!! Jack Black will be showing up for Thankmas as well, I’m freaking out!! SURPRISE!! Jack Black will be showing up for Thankmas as well, I’m freaking out!! https://t.co/5FEOhN25Q7

The annual tradition has been a massive success over the years. It has raised over $12.4 million in the last two years for various important causes.

The charitable event is set to start on December 10, 2022.

Full list of guests to feature on Jacksepticeye's Thankmas this year

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye Oh whoops I dropped my announcement of more Thankmas guests! Can you help me pick it up? Oh whoops I dropped my announcement of more Thankmas guests! Can you help me pick it up? https://t.co/hKNYtQPeFj

Having raised over 7.6 million in 2021, Jacksepticeye is pulling all the stops to make this year's fundraiser an even bigger success.

Here are all the stars slated to appear under the Thankmas banner tomorrow:

Arin Hanson CDawgVA Valkyrae Markiplier Bella Poarch Chef Nyesha Arrington Chef Antonia Lofaso Jack Black

All the money raised via the various streams will go towards WCK and its various charitable endeavors.

According to the official Thankmas website, WCK has previously provided relief to hurricane-damaged Florida and parts of the Caribbean. It also sent meals to war-torn Ukraine and flood victims in Kentucky, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

"It just gets better and better": Fan reactions to Thankmas lineup

This year's Thankmas has received a lot of support, partly due to the involvement of so many celebrities and beloved content creators.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the guest list announcement:

Several Twitter users expressed excitement over the inclusion of chefs in a fundraiser for an organization that provides free meals to the needy.

sky @dummy_dum_ @Jacksepticeye This makes sense every guest so far makes sense for the audience and these people r cool cause they r prolly gonna cook and do cooking content !the charity is about food!!! But bela porch ????? 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 @Jacksepticeye This makes sense every guest so far makes sense for the audience and these people r cool cause they r prolly gonna cook and do cooking content !the charity is about food!!! But bela porch ????? 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨

Others drew attention to the fact that Jack Black and Jacksepticeye shared the same first name:

Cass @CasIsWayward @Jacksepticeye @jackblack I can't put my reaction into a tweet, so I'll just use a GIF instead" @Jacksepticeye @jackblack I can't put my reaction into a tweet, so I'll just use a GIF instead" https://t.co/143JCkjInj

A brief history of Thankmas

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye Thankmas will be happening on December 10th raising money for World Central Kitchen! Last year we raised roughly $7.6 million. Thankmas will be happening on December 10th raising money for World Central Kitchen! Last year we raised roughly $7.6 million. https://t.co/bcHpYmBXgG

Jacksepticeye announced this year's Thankmas in November with a short video on Twitter. The video recapped the accomplishments of the fundraiser over the years.

Starting in 2018, Thankmas has worked with various charities, including Crisis Text Line, Child's Play, Red Nose Day, and New Story. It has raised millions of dollars for those in need during the festive season each year.

