"Acting like some amateur platform": Jacksepticeye tears into Twitch after new revenue-split decision

Popular YouTuber Sean "Jacksepticeye" lambasted Twitch earlier today after it announced a 50/50 revenue split for some of its top creators. Since certain gambling restrictions were put on the platform, the Amazon-owned company has decided to reduce its revenue split with content creators after a massive outcry from many streamers who signed a petition in the past to increase it to 70/30.
In a blog post, Twitch President Dan Clancy refused to give the creators a larger share of the revenue, citing the high cost of running the platform. As expected, the streaming community was not happy with the decision, and many creators have openly criticized it.
Among them is Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye, who said Twitch was:
"Acting like some amateur platform."
Calling the current situation a "mess," he mentioned that many popular streamers have been going to YouTube Gaming and implied that it is an inevitability if Twitch decides to make it harder for content creators to make money. Jacksepticeye also brought up how the purple platform is owned by one of the most successful companies in the world, Amazon.
Jacksepticeye joins Twitter outrage at Twitch's new revenue-split decision
Jacksepticeye's point about many popular creators shifting platforms is quite accurate.
Fortnite legend Myth moved to YouTube this July to much fanfare, days after OfflineTV member LilyPichu did the same. Big names such as Ludwig — who was once dubbed the poster child of Twitch — TimTheTatman, and, more recently, the biggest Call of Duty: Warzone content creator FaZe Swagg all exclusively stream on the red platform currently.
Moreover, one of the most recognizable faces in the streaming industry, DrDisRespect, also streams on the Google-owned platform after getting banned from the purple one due to undisclosed reasons.
Twitter reactions to new revenue policy
Other streamers and gaming personalities associated with Twitch and YouTube Gaming more or less agree with Jacksepticeye's point of view. Many pointed out that the new decision will exacerbate the seeming exodus to YouTube Gaming.
Some people noted that name-dropping Amazon, a 1.25 trillion dollar company, in a blog post about cutting revenue for streamers is not only insensitive but also speaks volumes about how the platform wants to treat its creators. Furthermore, streamers such as KarlJacobs openly alluded to a potential move to YouTube.
With most of the contracts with big creators and partners up for renewal on January 1, 2023, a mass departure from the purple platform might be on the horizon. Unless, of course, Twitch decides to revert their plan or the majority of streamers agree to the new revenue-split plan.
With his 28.8 million subscribers on YouTube, Jacksepticeye is a giant on the platform. The Irish gamer was also cast as one of the streamers on Ryan Reynold's video game movie, Free Guy. He was among the few IRL streamers to be chosen, with Ninja, Pokimane, YouTubers Dan TDM, and LazarBeam making up the star-studded lineup.
He used to regularly stream on the Amazon-owned company to his 2.8 million followers and, according to Twitch Tracker, had a solid average viewership of 13K.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki
Q. Do you think more streamers will leave Twitch after this?
Yes
No