3 biggest streamers who switched from Twitch to YouTube Gaming in 2022

Streamers have often undertaken major career decisions in regards to which platform they decide to stream on. Presently, the two biggest platforms are YouTube and Twitch. Interestingly, both of these are largely popular amongst content creators as well as the streaming and gaming community. While both can boast of having big creators who stream exclusively on their platforms, it is interesting to note that a fair number made the shift midway through their streaming careers.

These shifts can occur due to several reasons such as monetary reimbursement or specific platform facilities. Over the last year or so, many streamers have decided to migrate from one platform to another. This listicle records three such content creators who have made the switch to YouTube Gaming.

3 streamers who made the switch in platforms in 2022

1) Sykkuno

Thomas "Sykkuno" is the first name on the list of streamers who made the switch this year. The 31-year-old streamer announced in May 2022 that he would be leaving Twitch to be a full-time exclusive streamer on YouTube.

In a livestream, he revealed that one of the main reasons he left was due to an email that Twitch had sent him. Unfortunately, they misspelled his name, which the American YouTuber considered disrespectful. Following that, a frustrated Sykkuno exclaimed:

“I’m supposed to be the 28th highest earning creator on the platform...and they called me ‘Sukkuno’ on an official email!”

To make the transition smoother, Sykkuno even got his close friend Valkyrae to feature in the announcement video. The 30-year-old American internet personality was among the first and biggest streamers to have made the switch to YouTube in 2020.

Thomas presently has over 2.85 million subscribers at the time of writing. He livestreams almost on a daily basis where he plays various games such as Fall Guys, Valorant, and Among Us with his friends.

2) Myth

Myth @Myth_ This is my decision. This is my decision. https://t.co/oUBiABKt3r

Ali "Myth" made a sensational switch to YouTube earlier this week after announcing on his Twitter page that he would be exclusively streaming on YouTube from now on. Myth, who has gathered over 7 million followers on Twitch, leaves a big legacy on the platform after 7 long years.

In the announcement video, Myth explained his decision by saying that it was his drive to always take up new challenges that propelled him to join the Google-owned platform. Supporting his decision, he added:

“All my life decisions have made me who I am...decisions have made me who I am, and this is my decision.”

Myth's decision to shift received significant support and praise from the gaming community. Many big streamers such as xQc and HasanAbi have shared their positive thoughts on his decision to move platforms.

As of today, Ali has over 4.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He made his first exclusive stream on YouTube yesterday, where he played Valorant and Fall Guys with Ludwig and Sykkuno (both of whom exclusively stream on YouTube).

3) LilyPichu

Lily @LilyPichu a new chapter a new chapter ♥️ a new chapter https://t.co/Rlsn2RdzCU

To complete the list, OfflineTV member Lily "LilyPichu" recently announced through her YouTube and Twitter account that she would also be making the switch to YouTube, joining many other big influencers such as Ludwig, TimTheTatman, Valkyrae, and DrLupo.

Despite celebrating 10 years as a Twitch partner, the 30-year-old American streamer has made her decision to join YouTube Gaming. In the announcement video, Lily creatively deployed her dogs, Temmie and DaVinky, to help her make up her mind. Eventually, the dogs selected YouTube.

Lily has nearly 3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she will be streaming after completing her trip to Japan with other OTV members. While on Twitch, Lily was best known for playing games such as Valorant, Among Us, and Fall Guys. She also regularly engaged with her audience in the 'Just Chatting' category on Twitch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far