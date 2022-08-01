"What!?": Jacksepticeye cannot believe Sykkuno had a normal job before his streaming career

Thomas "Sykkuno" is a highly popular streamer who currently creates content on YouTube for his 2.8 million subscribers. The variety streamer plays many games but is especially famous for his collaborative streams. Yesterday, he was streaming Fall Guys with Valkyrae, Gab Smolders, and Jackspeticeye, and during the session, Jack was caught off guard with some new information.

When Thomas revealed he had a car and a "regular job" before he started streaming, all Jacksepticeye could do was gasp in disbelief and say:

"What!?"

The majority of full-time streamers on the platform either have experience in gaming or have worked in similar fields. For example, Valkyrae previously worked at Gamestop. With Sykkuno, though, that is not the case. Before starting to stream on Twitch, he was a software developer.

Sykkuno explains his previous job to Jacksepticeye

After launching his streaming career in 2019, the streamer exploded in popularity during the famous Among Us era and was part of the large group of streamers that took to the game, including Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Pokimane, Corpse Husband, and others.

(Timestamp 28:30)

With Fall Guys going free to play, a lot of streamers have been co-streaming the game. While discussing a particular skin color that the streamer was wearing in the game, the topic of cars arose. Valkyrae mentioned that she could not imagine Sykkuno driving a car, and that is when he divulged information about his past:

"I used to have a regular job, you know. I would drive every day."

The fellow streamers appeared unconvinced and asked him to clarify. So he did:

"I was a software developer before streaming."

The information seemed to blow Jacksepticeye's mind. He enquired further, and Valkyrae asked him why:

"You sounded too surprised, Jack."

Jacksepticeye explained that this was completely new information to him:

"It's like I unlocked the battle pass of Sykkuno, and I just got a brand new tier of information."

However, Sykkuno explained that those days were behind him:

"But now I just play Fall Guys and get beaten by children, so..."

He even revealed that he had worked as a programmer for Samsung's flagship phones back in the day:

"I worked on, um, I worked on... not sponsored, but I... I worked on the Galaxy S7 and S8, um, like the phones."

Fan reactions to the clip

Fans and his chat were very impressed with the streamer's previous exploits as a mathematician and coder:

Chat reactions to the streamer revealing his last job (Image via Sykkuno/YouTube)

A few thanked the fates for letting him become a streamer and wondered how weird it would have been if he had never met his streamer friends like Valkyrae:

YouTube comments praising his intelligence (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

From his awkward and charming personality to his collaborative streams playing multiplayer games with fellow streamers and friends, Sykkuno has become one of the top streamers in recent times. He even received two nominations for this year's streamer awards.

