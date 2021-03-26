Bangladesh Independence Day event in Free Fire: List of free rewards revealed

Free Fire events serve as one of the best ways to obtain exclusive in-game items at no cost. Garena frequently introduces such events to give players an opportunity to acquire items by taking part in challenges and missions.

On the occasion of Bangladesh's Independence Day, Garena Free Fire has introduced an event called 50 Years of Bangladesh.

This article lists out all the free rewards of the Bangladesh Independence Day event in Free Fire.

Rewards in Free Fire's Bangladesh Independence Day event

Bangladesh Independence Day event in Garena Free Fire

As stated above, an event called 50 Years of Bangladesh has been added to Free Fire. It began on 26th March at 4 AM IST and will conclude on 27th March at 3:59 AM IST.

Players will have to complete specific tasks/missions to acquire four free rewards. The rewards and missions are as follows:

1x Diamond Royale Voucher: Play 1 Match

1x Weapon Royale Voucher: Play 5 Matches

1x Incubator Voucher: Play 10 Matches

5x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate: 1 Booyah in the BR mode.

How to claim rewards in Free Fire's Bangladesh Independence Day event

Players can follow the steps given below to redeem the rewards in Free Fire's Bangladesh Independence Day event:

Step 1: Players must first open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Calendar’ (news) icon located on the right side of the screen.

Players have to tap on the Calendar icon

Step 2: Next, they should navigate through the events section and click on the '50 Years of Bangladesh' tab.

Click on the ’50 Years of Bangladesh’ tab.

Step 3: The rewards will appear on the screen. Players will have to click on the ‘Claim’ button present beside the respective items to receive them.

