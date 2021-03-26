Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube channel views and more

Insta Gamer is a renowned gaming content creator from India. The Malayali YouTuber creates videos related to various aspects of Garena Free Fire.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, and more.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 197218153.

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer has played 10482 squad matches and has triumphed in 1413 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.48%. He has 21086 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.33.

When it comes to the duo mode, the streamer has won 145 of the 1620 games that he has played, making his win rate 8.95%. In the process, he has bagged 2906 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.97.

Insta Gamer has also played 1232 solo matches and has 82 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 6.65%. He has 2387 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.08.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Insta Gamer has played 660 squad games and has won on 131 occasions, making his win rate 19.84%. He has secured 1696 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 53 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 2 of them, maintaining a win rate of 3.77%. With a K/D ratio of 2.33, he has 119 frags in these matches.

Insta Gamer is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

According to Social Blade, Insta Gamer’s estimated monthly earnings on YouTube is between $1.9k to $29.8k. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income is between $22.3k to $357.5k.

Insta Gamer’s YouTube channel and views

Insta Gamer started creating videos on YouTube around a year-and-a-half ago, with the oldest video on his channel posted in August 2019. He has since garnered 104 million combined views on his videos.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Insta Gamer’s social media accounts

Here are the links to Insta Gamer’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

