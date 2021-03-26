Free Fire OB27 Advance Server registration for March 2021: Step-by-step guide on how to register

Garena often releases a Free Fire Advance Server to test out new features before they are incorporated into an official update.

To access the server, players require an activation code, given out only to a specific number of players after the registration process.

Registrations for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server began a few days ago.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can register for the upcoming Free Fire Advance Server.

How can players register for Free Fire OB27 Advance Server?

Players can register for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server on its official website. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must first visit the Free Fire Advance Server website. The link to the website is provided below:

Website: Click here

Step 2: They must then log in to the website using their Facebook account.

Players have to enter the required details

Step 3: Next, players must enter all the necessary details, including their name, e-mail and mobile number, in the text field and click on the “Join Now” option.

Download process will commence from April 1

Step 4: The registration process is now complete. Players will be able to download the APK file of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server from the official website once it is made available on April 1, 2021.

Start and end date haven't been revealed

The start and the date of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server haven’t been revealed by the developers yet. However, players will likely be able to access the server soon after the download procedure begins.

The Advance Server is a standalone application, and players will not have to delete Free Fire from their devices. It is to be noted that the server is only available for the Android platform.

Players can get diamonds for reporting bugs

The server might also have several bugs and glitches. Players will be rewarded with diamonds if they report them to the developers.

