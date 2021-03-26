SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, and more

Online content creation related to Free Fire has witnessed massive growth, and the game’s enormous audience on various platforms has played a crucial role. Such activities have become viable career options for many gamers worldwide, with SK Sabir Boss being one of the most prominent names.

The Indian YouTuber is known for his incredible skills and gameplay clips on his YouTube channel. Presently, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 3.76 million subscribers.

This article looks at the popular content creator’s in-game ID, monthly earnings, and more.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has contented in 28241 squad matches and has come out on top on 9111 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 32.26%. With a K/D ratio of 5.18, he has 99166 frags.

The internet star has won 624 of the 3040 duo games played, which comes down to a win ratio of 20.52%. He has accumulated exactly 8300 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.44.

The content creator has participated in 1628 solo matches and has 144 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 8.84%. In the process, he has bagged 3307 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 676 squad games in the current ranked season and has a winning tally of 225, retaining a win percentage of 33.28%. He has notched 2121 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.70.

The YouTuber has competed in 34 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 13, resulting in a win rate of 38.23%. He has killed 126 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of SK Sabir Boss (Image via socialblade)

As per social blade, the estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel is between $3k to $47.3k. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income, i.e., annual income, is mentioned between $35.5k to $567.5k.

His YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss started his voyage in content creation around one and a half years back, with the first video on his channel dating back to September 2019. Currently, he has 207 videos on his channel and has over 158 million views combined.

Click here to visit the channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

