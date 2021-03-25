AS Gaming Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Sahil Rana, popularly known as AS Gaming, is one of the Indian Free Fire community's biggest names. Over the past year, he has witnessed tremendous growth and has emerged as one of the leading content creators.

On his YouTube channel, he regularly makes videos and streams quick-paced battle royale titles. Presently, he boasts an enormous subscriber count of around 9.6 million.

This article looks at various details like his Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, and more.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has featured in 7569 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1151 of them, leading to a win percentage of 15.20%. He has accumulated 19237 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Apart from this, the internet star has participated in 2180 duo games and has 310 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 13.80%. In the process, he has racked up 5883 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The content creator has also appeared in 2283 solo matches and has come out on top on 281 occasions, having a win ratio of 12.30%. With 7481 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, AS Gaming has contented in 44 squad games and has a win tally of 8, retaining a win ratio of 18.18%. He has notched 117 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The YouTuber is yet to compete in any other mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

(Image via socialblade)

According to social blade, his estimated monthly income from his YouTube channel is between $34K - $543.5K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income, i.e., annual income, is mentioned between $407.6K - $6.5 million.

His YouTube channel and Rank

AS Gaming started its content creation journey over two years ago, with the oldest video dating back to January 2019. At the time of writing this, he has 388 videos and has over 906 million views combined.

His channel is placed 137th in India when it comes to subscribers. Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

