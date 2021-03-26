Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs DDG Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, and DDG Gamers are prominent Free Fire content creators from India.

The former has over 9.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, while the latter has a subscriber count of 1.21 million.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8054 squad matches and has triumphed in 2207 of them, making his win rate 27.40%. He has 20979 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The content creator has also played 4265 duo games and has 740 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 17.35%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has 11252 frags in this mode.

Amitbhai has won 273 of the 3371 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.09%. He has bagged 7580 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 146 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 27 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.49%. He has registered 462 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.88 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 7 of the 84 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.33%. He has 273 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Amitbhai has also played 48 ranked solo games and has 5 Booyahs, making his win rate 10.41%. He has killed 163 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.79 in this mode.

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire ID and stats

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire ID is 438298012.

Lifetime stats

DDG Gamers’ lifetime stats

DDG Gamers has played 6181 squad matches and has 1322 victories, maintaining a win rate of 21.38%. He has 15786 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.25.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2020 games and has triumphed in 321 of them, making his win rate 15.89%. With 4061 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.39.

DDG Gamers has played 1423 solo matches and has 101 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 7.09%. He has 2071 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.57.

Ranked stats

DDG Gamers’ ranked stats

DDG Gamers has played 57 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 12 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.05%. He has killed 184 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.09 in this mode.

The content creator has 4 wins in the 25 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 16.00%. He has 60 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.86.

DDG Gamers is yet to play a game in the ranked squad mode.

Comparison

Amitbhai has the edge over DDG Gamers in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches.

It is not fair to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo mode as DDG Gamers is yet to play a game.

However, in the ranked duo matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while DDG Gamers has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad games, DDG Gamers has better stats than Amitbhai.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continues to play more games in Free Fire.

