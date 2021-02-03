Battle Tags in Free Fire OB26 update: Everything known so far

Ever since the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server's release, players have been hyped up and excited for the introduction of the new features in the game. The update is set to go live on February 4th, and their wait will end very soon.

The update will bring in numerous new features and in-game content, including firearms, a new partner system, and more, which will improve the overall experience for users.

The developers have revealed some essential features of the upcoming update in the "What's Up Free Fire | Season 2 Episode 1 | Garena Free Fire" video. One of the fascinating aspects is the Battle Tag.

This article provides the players with an overview of this new option.

All known details about Battle Tags in Free Fire

Enhanced profile section (Image via Free Fire India official/YouTube)

In the upcoming OB26 update, the profile section will be improved and enhanced. Each player will receive a 'Personal Name Badge' that will be displayed on the profile page. It will provide details like UID, level, IGN, and more.

Apart from the badge, the update will also introduce the new feature of Battle Tag. These tags will also be displayed on the players' profiles, who can show-off these tags to friends.

They will be able to earn tags based on performances in matches. However, the specifics on obtaining these tags weren't revealed by the developers. These tags will likely be classified into battle style and social style.

Players can check out the following video to know more about Battle Tags in Free Fire.

Besides this, a revamped training ground will be added with the update. The clash squad store will also be altered in the new patch.

The OB26 update also brings in the UAV-Lite and Radio Commands features.

