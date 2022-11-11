Battlefield 2042 announces Xbox Game Pass release date, promises future content with map rework, class system, and more

Battlefield 2042's reign is far from over, with the game being planned for an addition to the Xbox Game Pass in the near future. Microsoft's revolutionary service has been a revelation in the gaming world, and it appears Electronic Arts (EA) is putting its faith in it. More importantly, the developers are also planning to introduce some much-required quality-of-life improvements.

Since its launch, there have been plenty of troubles the game has run into, much to the disappointment of Electronic Arts. Additionally, plenty of new content is set to arrive, including features like the class system.

Players need to know when the new content is going to arrive. Battlefield 2042's introduction to the Xbox Game Pass will also increase interest among fans. Many have been divided over potentially picking up the title thus far. However, Xbox's services could offer an effective alternative to new players, who can test the new features without spending money.

Battlefield 2042 will be added to the Xbox Game Pass following the release of Season 3

Electronic Arts made an important announcement yesterday that might have some major implications for the future of Battlefield 2042. Following the terrible game launch, fans have been skeptical about what the future holds for it. EA have managed to salvage some reputation with the first two seasons, but much work remains to be done.

Season 3 will see the return of classes to Battlefield 2042 and much more. Coming in a few weeks.



One significant change with Season 3 is the game's entry to the Xbox Game Pass. Those subscribed to EA Play on different platforms will also enjoy the latest Battlefield release without paying anything extra. The release will coincide with the start of Season 3, but EA still needs to hand out a confirmed date.

An educated guess can be made based on the dates when the game will be free for a limited time. Starting December 1, Battlefield 2042 will be free to play for a few days across all platforms. This might be the best indicator of when Season 3 will arrive.

If that's the case, the game will be entering the Xbox Game Pass on or around December 1. This matches EA's claim that Season 3 is "weeks away" from release.

Maps have been a central talking point of the game, with players often pointing out their absurd lengths. Many feel that the maps should be smaller, which will encourage direct conquests. EA seems to have taken the feedback and implemented some major rework on the existing maps coming with the new season.

The older class system will return to Battlefield 2042, putting an end to the specialists. Despite an attempt at innovation, players have intensely disliked them. There have been plenty of requests from the community for the introduction of a class system.

Some will argue that the specialists also fall into broader classes, but the upcoming change is what many have requested. It could win over some of the franchise's hardcore fans who have been driven away due to the unnecessary changes.

Season 3 will also bring a new Battle Pass, allowing players to obtain new items. New weapons will also be added based on the feedback of the players. It will be interesting to see if the changes, coupled with entry to the Xbox Game Pass, will be able to revive the franchise.

