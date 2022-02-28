"Battlefield 2042 is the definition of 0 potential": Enraged fans believe that the game is unsalvageable even with updates

Battlefield 2042 promised diamonds to players, but all they've gotten so far is coal. Most of the promises made are nowhere near completion.

When EA and DICE first launched the trailer, many great things were shown. A few fans were sceptical due to some of the developers' decisions. However, the overall sense was optimism, and fans were hopeful about the game.

XFactor @rivaLxfactor Battlefield 2042 launched 100 days ago.



No apology.

No taking responsibility.

No road map.

No DLC or new content.



How does that make you feel?



But the problems quickly appeared after launch, and the game is now one of the worst-reviewed games since launch. DICE hasn't given up yet, and according to them, updates are coming for the players.

However, the community is still unsure about what the future holds for Battlefield 2042. The player base has dwindled to a minimum, but there are still some players who haven't given up. While they wait for improvements to come, some are sceptical about whether the updates can save Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 players discuss if updates can provide salvation

The discussion started with a post by Reddit user u/piggBenus, who asked the community if updates would save the game. The user mentioned the potential Battlefield 2042 had, and there is no doubt over that. However, having the potential isn't enough, and the game itself is an example.

The main point raised by some fans was that the updates would fix the bug. The bugs in the game have been a significant troublemaker, but players also have issues with the overall game design. Bugs can be fixed, but the same can't be claimed by game design.

Some of the decision-making seems to have displeased the fans a lot. The lack of a campaign has meant that players only have to play the online modes. To make matters worse, those modes haven't been free of problems.

One player pointed out how the older releases were better gameplay-wise. The gameplay of Battlefield 2042 has been another area that requires a lot of improvements.

Even when the bugs are fixed, one player believes that a rework is extremely important to revive the game.

Some fans were unsure where the potential lay with the original post's owner.

Amidst all the darkness, there are some glimmers of hope in the game's Portal mode.

Some players have already given up over the continuous poor state.

The game's Frostbite engine has been a massive problem, EA admitted in a recent internal meeting. One fan believes that had the game been built on Unreal Engine, things might have been different.

While the game might improve, the reputation it has lost will be hard to recover.

To conclude, Battlefield 2042 isn't in a great place and there's no salvation in sight. If EA and DICE have to save their reputations, bug fixes won't be the only thing required to appease the fans.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar