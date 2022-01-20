Battlefield 2042 update 3.2 brings major bug fixes and stability improvements

After much backlash from the community regarding the unpolished state of Battlefield 2042, Dice has finally begun to address the ongoing issues of the title.

Battlefield 2042, the latest iteration of EA’s flagship military first-person shooter, had a lot of hype surrounding it. After the World War era detours in Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, Battlefield 2042 brought the series back to its glory days of near-future settings, where the series thrived during the Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 era.

However, aside from the missing single-player campaign and the lackluster Hazard Zone, the title was plagued with many issues, including a massive amount of bugs.

After almost three months, Dice finally addressed the issues and promised to fix them, starting with update 3.2.

Battlefield 2042 update 3.2 patch notes

Battlefield 2042 update 3.2 brings fixes for hit registration issues related to Sundance and vehicle passenger weapons. Dice also resolved several Soldier gameplay-related issues, such as rubberbanding when running behind friendlies or being stuck in a downed and alive loop.

Update 3.2 is the first of many Dice plans to deploy to fix the game in the coming days. It launches on January 20, 2022, and the patch notes are as follows:

General

Fixed an issue where leaving a party during matchmaking could make the game unresponsive

Fixed an issue where connecting to EA servers after signing up with a new account would not work on the first attempt

Updated behavior of the quit button during gameplay so it now returns you to the correct screen

Fixed an issue where the loading music would stop playing during level load

Soldier

Fixed a rare occurrence where after landing with the Wingsuit, hits wouldn’t always register on some parts of Sundance’s hitbox

Fixed occurrences of rubberbanding when running behind friendly players

Fixed a rare issue that could cause you to be stuck in both an alive, and downed loop

Fixed a variety of issues with attaching to ladders that could cause you to get stuck in a state where you could fly away or lose control of your Specialist

Fixed an issue where soldier movement speed was impaired by nearby explosions that spawned craters

Fixed an issue where camera shake and audio for landing would unintentionally trigger when dropping from very small heights

Fixed an issue where weapons from a Loadout Crate would sometimes inherit ammo from the previously selected weapon

Fixed an issue where being spotted when firing a weapon would spot you for too long

Stability

Added multiple fixes to improve overall game stability

Fixed a rendering related crash that could occur for AMD Radeon VII users while Sundance was visible on screen

Weapons

Sniper and SOFLAM scope glints now show from a further distance

Vehicles

Fixed an issue where passenger weapons would no longer be in sync whenever the driver’s turret would rotate, causing bullets to not register when firing at enemies

M1A5, T28 - improved the effective range and reduced spread on Canister Weapon Pod

Reduced Bullet Spread from 1.6 -> 1.1

Increased Damage Fall Off Distance from 35 -> 40

Battlefield Hazard Zone

Fixed a black rectangle being present on screen during Hazard Zone end of the round when hitting quit at the level progress screen

Battlefield Portal

The Server Info tab now persists after hitting Refresh in the Portal Server Browser

Fixed an issue where text would overlap when joining a Team Deathmatch game during the end of the round sequence

Rules Editor - the “IsInventorySlotActive” value now correctly handles melee weapons

Certain admin commands can no longer be spammed

