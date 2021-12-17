Battlefield 2042 free access dates, specs required, and more

DICE's Battlefield 2042 is the latest installment in the franchise and revolves around a theme similar to Battlefields 3 and 4. Futuristic weapons, vehicles, and gadgets play a significant role in this game but have failed to make a significant impact since its launch.

The player base has notably gone down since then, so DICE has brought its first free weekend to the game. The event is a PC-only trial starting today, i.e., December 17, and will run till December 20.

Battlefield 2042 free access details

Battlefield 2042 has brought its first free weekend for fans to enjoy. It is a PC-exclusive event and will take place from December 17 to December 20, from 10 am Pacific Time.

Battlefield 2042 had one of the worst launches in the franchise, and it's understandable why DICE has brought a free weekend in such a short period. The game feels rushed and has numerous issues even after release, and players gradually started to ask for a refund.

This free weekend might bump up the sales numbers for Battlefield 2042, considering the holiday season is also around the corner. The developers recently released some updates that did manage to make the game more stable. Gamers might get impressed by this and end up buying the game at a discount.

Battlefield 2042 comes with some interesting modes like the Battlefield Portal, 64-player conquests, and more. This free weekend would be an appropriate time to try these modes out and then decide whether to get a copy of the game or not.

BATTLEFIELD 2042 News @BF2042News



"1942 vs 2042 Conquest"

🪖 64p conquest mode

🗺️ 1942 and 2042 maps



"Attack of the Elves"

🧟 32p infection mode

🎅 Team Santa vs Team Elves

🗺️ 1942, BC2, BF3 and 2042 maps



2 NEW featured experiences are now live in #BattlefieldPortal 

"1942 vs 2042 Conquest"
🪖 64p conquest mode
🗺️ 1942 and 2042 maps

"Attack of the Elves"
🧟 32p infection mode
🎅 Team Santa vs Team Elves
🗺️ 1942, BC2, BF3 and 2042 maps

Here are the minimum and recommended specifications to enjoy Battlefield 2042 at decent frames per second.

Minimum PC requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600, Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560,Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended PC requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Battlefield 2042 comes in three editions — Standard, Gold, and Ultimate.

