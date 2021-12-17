Battlefield 2042 free access dates, specs required, and more

DICE's Battlefield 2042 is the latest installment in the franchise and revolves around a theme similar to Battlefields 3 and 4. Futuristic weapons, vehicles, and gadgets play a significant role in this game but have failed to make a significant impact since its launch.
The player base has notably gone down since then, so DICE has brought its first free weekend to the game. The event is a PC-only trial starting today, i.e., December 17, and will run till December 20.
Battlefield 2042 free access details
Battlefield 2042 has brought its first free weekend for fans to enjoy. It is a PC-exclusive event and will take place from December 17 to December 20, from 10 am Pacific Time.
Battlefield 2042 had one of the worst launches in the franchise, and it's understandable why DICE has brought a free weekend in such a short period. The game feels rushed and has numerous issues even after release, and players gradually started to ask for a refund.
This free weekend might bump up the sales numbers for Battlefield 2042, considering the holiday season is also around the corner. The developers recently released some updates that did manage to make the game more stable. Gamers might get impressed by this and end up buying the game at a discount.
Battlefield 2042 comes with some interesting modes like the Battlefield Portal, 64-player conquests, and more. This free weekend would be an appropriate time to try these modes out and then decide whether to get a copy of the game or not.
Here are the minimum and recommended specifications to enjoy Battlefield 2042 at decent frames per second.
Minimum PC requirements
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600, Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560,Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
Recommended PC requirements
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, Intel Core i7 4790
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
Battlefield 2042 comes in three editions — Standard, Gold, and Ultimate.