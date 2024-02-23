Battlefield 2042 Season 7: Release month, new maps, and more

Battlefield 2042 developers have finally revealed information about the highly anticipated Season 7 update. Season 6 has been active for almost 19 weeks, making it the longest season yet. However, a recent official announcement made via their official X handle confirms that the upcoming update 6.4.0 will be the final one before Season 7, and it is set to arrive in March.

This article aims to cover all known information regarding the upcoming Season 7 update along with the expected release date.

When does Battlefield 2042 Season 7 begin?

According to official information, Battlefield 2042 Season 7 is set to arrive sometime in March 2024, although an exact date has not yet been announced. Based on past trends, Battlefield typically releases its seasonal updates on Tuesdays. Considering this, potential release dates for Season 7 include March 5, March 12, March 19, or March 26.

The current Arkangel Directive event ends on March 5. This makes it less likely for the new season to drop on that date as some information may have been revealed. The update will likely be released on March 12 or March 19, as it is not expected to be extended until March 26.

Battlefield 2042 Season 7 content

The developers have maintained radio silence, revealing little about the content of Season 7. The only confirmed detail is that the upcoming season will introduce two new maps, one of which was hinted at in an image labelled 'Work in progress - Not final art.'

No substantial information has been disclosed apart from this. However, players can anticipate the introduction of new weapons, gadgets, and various game-balancing elements, including bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. With the new season just a few weeks away, fans can expect a full content reveal in the coming days.

About update 6.4.0 in Battlefield 2042

Update 6.4.0 will be released across all platforms on February 28, 2042. This update will feature various balance changes and improvements. Here is a summary of what players can expect:

Arkangel Directive Underway

Persistent Servers Update for Battlefield Portal Custom Experiences

Directional Gunner HUD Improvements and Customization Options

AI, Soldier, and General Improvements

Players must be patient as the developers have announced their focus on Season 7. They further stated that,

"Over the coming weeks you will begin to see detailed unpacks covering some of the changes that will be taking place as part of Season 7."

That covers everything there is to know about the game's upcoming Season 7. We will keep updating this space as more information is revealed. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates surrounding the game.