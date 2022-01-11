What is the current player count for Battlefield 2042?

Battlefield 2042 has been one of the worst launches by Electronic Arts in recent times. This latest modern-day military simulator is having a hard time retaining its player base despite after heavy discounts on the latest sale on Steam and free weekends.

The new first-person shooter from DICE is entirely based on multiplayer content, unlike its previous iterations, and it does bring some interesting modes for a change. However, the game's poor optimization with frequent bugs and glitches is encouraging players to leave the game for good.

According to Steam charts, the playerbase is falling steadily with 5,519 concurrent and 9,500 peak players as of January 11, 2022.

Battlefield 2042 needs to do something spectacular to regain the lost player count

Players in Battlefield 2042 have been facing game-breaking bugs, glitches, and crash issues since launch. The developers are trying their best to solve this but most of the effort has gone into vain as there has been a massive decline in player count.

The game had one of the worst releases of all time and that has backfired heavily on the franchise. Some die-hard fans are still sticking to the game in the hope of having a perfectly smooth running game in the future, but that seems way too far off at the moment.

According to Steam Charts, this is what the current player count looks like:

Current player count

The game has lost almost 22 percent of player count in the last 30 days and that is not a good sign for the company. It is decreasing by a substantial amount day by day and the developers need to push their updates and patches as soon as possible to bring them back.

The average player count peaked at 100,590 when the game was launched. Since then, that number has dipped to 9,500 as of January 11, 2022. The game is constantly working on pushing new content for the game but the community feels the game has become stale already.

Battlefield @Battlefield



When starting a new server, add "Friday Night Battlefield" in the title so we can join!



Invite your friends and make new ones

Discord.gg/Battlefield It's #FridayNightBattlefield and we've got a new #BattlefieldPortal mode for you: Vanilla 2042When starting a new server, add "Friday Night Battlefield" in the title so we can join!Invite your friends and make new ones It's #FridayNightBattlefield and we've got a new #BattlefieldPortal mode for you: Vanilla 2042When starting a new server, add "Friday Night Battlefield" in the title so we can join!Invite your friends and make new ones 👉 Discord.gg/Battlefield https://t.co/WzxDm0kOXS

Overall, the performance of Battlefield 2042 has become very inconsistent. Several players have complained that missing hitboxes, inaccurate shooting and lack of features have made their experience far from optimal. Some of them are even considering if it is worth playing in 2022 or not.

Also Read Article Continues below

Battlefield 2042 was launched on November 19, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC and comes in three editions — Standard, Gold, and Ultimate.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan