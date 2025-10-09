Battlefield 6 Campaign review: A visual spectacle let down by its story 

Battlefield 6 brings campaign back to the franchise after seven long years. Its predecessor, BF 2042, lacked a campaign and definitely caused an uproar in the community. But now that it is back, you might wonder how good it is. I had a chance to play the game ahead of its release and experience the single-player campaign.

Ad

Let's dive into the review for the campaign of Battlefield 6 and find out if you should try it out or stick to the multiplayer.

Battlefield 6's forgettable plot is carried by fantastic level design and strong visuals

Story: Predictable, and commits the sins of every modern war story

Battlefield 6's campaign tells the story of a squadron of marines, callsign Dagger 1-3. The plot revolves around four soldiers finding themselves in a race against time and in a conflict with an anti-US coalition bloc called the Pax Armata. As you progress through each mission, you will come to learn who the mastermind behind the entire coalition is.

Ad

Trending

Extremely predictable plot and forgettable characters hold the story back (Image via EA)

The plot has an extremely interesting setup, but drops the ball when it comes to the execution. Battlefield 6's campaign follows the same cliches that any story set in a modern war follows. You have a group of ragtag soldiers, with a mentor-like figure who is also the squad leader.

Ad

I am not going to spoil the plot, but if you have played any modern military shooter since the 2010s, you have basically played Battlefield 6's campaign. The story suffers from being too short, with forgettable characters and a villain who has no familiarity with the main cast outside of their leader serving with him once.

The antagonist also lacks any personality outside of being a mustache-twirling Bond villain approach of "they burned me, so I will burn them." Yet another modern war story cliche that makes the campaign quite boring.

Ad

Battlefield 6's story would have benefited if DICE had decided to stick to making the campaign longer, without ending it abruptly when it gets interesting, and seeing a proper conclusion instead of a sequel bait. Worst part? The game ends on a "are we the baddies?" trope, which has been done to death in modern war media.

While many people hold the opinion that Battlefield has always focused more on the multiplayer part than the campaign and do agree with it to some extent, BF6's story definitely felt like one of the worst ones told in the franchise. It will definitely feel like a letdown if you expected some brilliant moments like the ones in Battlefield 1 and V's The Last Tiger chapters.

Ad

I still think that Battlefield 1 is the pinnacle of storytelling for the series, and 6's campaign, while disappointing, is a lot of fun to play. But it should not be your key focus when purchasing the game, as Battlefield 6's multiplayer remains brilliant.

Where the story drops the ball, the level design shines

I think out of all the Battlefield campaigns that came out in the last few years, 6's level design makes it the very best when it comes to gameplay. The squad system from the multiplayer has been added to the campaign, and the members of Dagger 1-3 will aid you in tearing through Pax forces.

Ad

Allies can revive you (Image via EA)

When you get knocked down, you can call on your allies to revive you, and they will come running in and pick you up. They will occasionally drop supplies that you can use to restock, and even call out weapons and ammo crates when you are near one.

Ad

Speaking about levels, Battlefield 6 offers some extremely unique stages where you can use your creativity to shine. Besides your general sniping and vehicle missions, some unique ones offer you a multiple-path approach.

The Levolution mechanic is integrated into the campaign, which definitely helps in making the gameplay unique. You can bust open walls using explosives, knock down towers with snipers using aerial attacks, and more. Battlefield 6's campaign embraces the sandbox nature and honestly makes up for where the story is lacking.

Ad

Visual masterpiece

Similar to its predecessor, Battlefield 6 runs on the Frostbite engine, which gives it cutting-edge visuals. Each of the levels looks unique, and with so much destruction going on around you, you can definitely feel how great the Levolution works in tandem.

Visuals are great (Image via EA)

I am not a big fan of 2042 or its visuals, but Battlefield 1 and V look spectacular to this day. I think 6 is the next big evolution for the franchise when it comes to visual firepower. Even on low and medium settings, each of the levels looks beautiful. One thing I would like to mention is that some of the character models will look rough at times if you play on low, but I cannot say the same for the environment.

Ad

Performance

Battlefield 6 is one of the best-optimized games that you will play in 2025. As long as you have a decent PC, you will be able to easily run it, and honestly, it feels like DICE took its sweet time to ensure a smooth launch after the disastrous release of 2042.

Fantastic performance (Image via EA)

I got around 90 FPS when playing the campaign, with a few drops only during loading times. I played the game on a low-medium configuration, with textures set to high, and got a stable frame rate without using any upscaling or frame generation. Here are my PC specs for those who are curious:

Ad

Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD RX 6600 8GB VRAM

32 GB RAM DDR4

A few technical issues

While Battlefield 6's performance was not an issue, the game does have a few bugs. One of the most common technical issues I noticed was that enemy soldiers can spawn behind you and shoot you down. This happened quite a lot, which led to some frustrating deaths that annoyed me.

One of the glitches where your companions get stuck on the other end of the map (Image via EA)

Another glitch that I came across was that the AI companion members of Dagger 1-3 will sometimes get stuck on a particular part of the map, making it harder for you to progress. This can be fixed by reloading the last checkpoint, and hopefully, DICE will patch these issues out soon.

Ad

In Conclusion

Mediocre to say the least (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 is a visual powerhouse that will impress you from the very first time you start the campaign. DICE and Battlefield Studios know what works best and have delivered a campaign that feels good to play, with a variety of levels and visual firepower to go with it.

Ad

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said when it comes to the story of Dagger 1-3. It feels flat and uninspired compared to the intensity of the action. None of the characters are fleshed out enough, so the important moments in the plot do not hit as hard as they should.

The story suffers from being too short and predictable, as it is told over only nine missions, committing every trope that you can find in any war story. The worst part, however, is the fact that the story abruptly ends when it gets interesting, as I believe DICE has a sequel or DLC planned. A few more chapters exploring the squad's bond would have helped the story, honestly, and currently, it does feel unfinished.

Ad

Battlefield 6 is worth it if you are looking for the multiplayer experience, which, in my opinion, is the best out of all the games set in modern times. But if you are a story nerd who wants to experience the campaign, I won't recommend it.

Battlefield 6 Campaign

The Scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: PC (Key provided by Nvidia)

Ad

Developer: DICE, Battlefield Studio, Criterion Games, Ripple Effect Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: October 10, 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.