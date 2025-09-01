Is Battlefield 2042 good right now? (September 2025)

Battlefield 2042 has come under the spotlight after the recent Battlefield 6 Open Beta left players mesmerized. BF2042 was the last title in EA's massive Battlefield franchise, and it left much to be desired. Fans were not completely satisfied with the road that it headed down. This begs the question: Is Battlefield 2042 good in September 2025? While there isn't a straightforward answer, it is safe to say that Battlefield 2042 is worth considering if players are willing to spend a few bucks.

This article will shed some light on the state of Battlefield 2042 and whether it is worth playing before Battlefield 6 arrives.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Is it worth playing Battlefield 2042 ahead of BF6?

As more and more fans get into Battlefield 2042 after the recent departure of BF6 Open Beta, players have been wondering whether they were sleeping on the previous entry in this franchise. While the answer is rather subjective as it depends on a particular player's point of view, the latest Steam Sale offering a discount of 95% on BF2042 makes for a compelling case.

Battlefield 2042 is worth trying in September 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Considering the ongoing 95% sale, it is totally worth buying and playing Battlefield 2042 ahead of Battlefield 6. This is because the modern setting, large-scale maps, vehicular combat, and more will help players stay familiar with common game mechanics that are expected to arrive with BF6.

A recent update introduced brand new weapons, as well as brought the Iwo Jima map from BFV. This gives enough reason for players to try out Battlefield 2042 in the weeks that remain between today and the BF6 release.

Battlefield 2042 is on sale right now (Image via Steam)

Furthermore, a few incentives are being offered by EA in the form of a free Road to Battlefield 6 Battlepass. It allows players to earn several cosmetics for BF6 by playing BF2042 each week and completing all the challenges.

Why the Battlefield 2042 player count has spiked in September 2025

Up until June 2025, BF2042 had an average player count of four digits, with the peak staying well below ~10,000 players. However, the combination of BF6 Open Beta attracting a lot of attention and the ongoing 95% Steam Sale has made several BF6 enthusiasts get into BF2042.

Battlefield 2042 Steamcharts (Image via Steamcharts)

As of August 2025, the average player count spiked to 55,000+ players, with peaks hitting well above 105,000+. Apart from the beta and the Steam Sale, this player count was also severely boosted by the free Road to Battlefield 6 Battlepass, which compelled several players to grind cosmetics for the upcoming EA title.

Battlefield 6 rewards that can be earned from the free BF2042 Battlepass

There are several cosmetics that players can earn from the free Road to Battlefield 6 Battlepass in the ensuing weeks. Let us go over a list of all the items and their tiers below:

Tier 8 - Battlefield 1 era

Player Card Background - Storm of Steel

Weapon Package - Western Front

Player Card Icon - In the Trenches

Player Card Title - Hellfighter

Tier 19 - Battlefield V era

Weapon Package - Muller

Player Card Background - Tides of War

Player Card Title - Good Soldier

Player Card Icon - Firestorm

Tier 30 - Battlefield Bad Company 2 era

Player Card Background - Heart of Darkness

Vehicle Skin - Aurora

Player Card Icon - Good times

Player Card Title - Power Surge

Road to Battlefield 6 battlepass rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Tier 40 - Battlefield 3 era

Vehicle Skin - Blackburn

Player Card Background - World of Fire

Player Card Icon - Wake Island

Player Card Title - Misfit Actual

Tier 49 - Battlefield 4 era

Player Card Background - Maker of Peace

Soldier Skin - Commander

Soldier Patch - Don’t Look Back

Player Card Title - Valkyrie

Dog Tag - Blood in the Water

Player Card Icon - Megalodon

Player Card Background - Tombstone Enlisted

Tier 60 - Battlefield 2042 era

Soldier Skin - Sovereign Soldier

Soldier Patch - Burning Sky

Dog Tag - Blackout

Player Card Background - Test of Time

Player Card Icon - No-Pat

Player Card Background - Evolution

Player Card Title - Non-Patriated

The Road to Battlefield 6 Battlepass aims to bring something back from some of the most popular eras in this franchise. Titles like BF3, BF4, Bad Company 2, BF1, BFV, and of course BF2042, are showcased by the signature rewards that most players are after.

As we head closer to the release of Battlefield 6, the free Battlepass, exclusive rewards, and ongoing Steam sale make it a great way to sign off from BF2042 as we slowly step into the new era in one of EA's most popular franchises.

