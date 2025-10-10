Battlefield 6 "game servers full": Queue time explained

Battlefield 6 has just been launched, and if you are getting &quot;game servers full&quot; right now and can’t join the game, then don’t worry. Since the beta a couple of weeks back, the hype around Battlefield 6 has been off the charts, and undoubtedly, a massive number of players are now trying to join the game after release. As a result, Battlefield is putting players in a queue so that everyone can have a smooth experience at launch.Read on to learn more about the queue time in Battlefield 6.How much do you need to wait in queue for Battlefield 6?Although we don’t have an exact number, the waiting time is around 7–8 minutes, depending on the queue. As of the time of writing, I had a queue number of 321,600 and got in after approximately 7 minutes. Given that the queue number has gotten higher and players on X have already posted that they are behind almost 500,000 people, the waiting time might just be a little longer.However, some players also reported facing login errors, especially on Steam. According to them, they can’t see the &quot;Play&quot; button on Steam even though the game is live. Battlefield 6 devs have already confirmed a fix for this - you just need to restart Steam, and you’re good to go.Battlefield 6 official statement regarding the queueHere is what the devs said right after the launch regarding the queue:&quot;A quick reminder on login queues as Battlefield 6 launches. With the game now live, many of you are jumping in at the same time. To help keep things smooth and stable for everyone, login queues are active during this peak launch moment. We're letting as many of you in as we can, so queues should be relatively short.&quot;That covers everything you need to know about Battlefield 6 queue time. Check out our other Battlefield 6-related news and guides.Battlefield 6 not working on Xbox: Possible reasons and fixesBattlefield 6 not working on PS5: Possible reasons and fixesHow long is the Battlefield 6 campaign?