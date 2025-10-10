Battlefield 6 not working on PS5: Possible reasons and fixes

Battlefield 6 not working on PS5 is a problem that you may have encountered on your console. Considering the game’s recent global launch, there may be some quirks that need to be ironed out with additional patches. However, it is one of the more serious issues that can potentially cause the game to not boot up or crash shortly after. The exact effects of this issue can vary for individuals at times.This article will highlight possible reasons and fixes for the Battlefield 6 not working on PS5 issue.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The potential fixes listed in this article may or may not work for every individual.How to possibly fix Battlefield 6 not working on PS5Here are a few workarounds that fans can try out to solve the Battlefield 6 not working on PS5 problem:Check your internet connectionNetwork issues are one of the general problems that can prevent a game from launching on your device. Make sure that your internet modem is working properly and, if necessary, perform a restart. A quick restart can sometimes help the hardware get rid of underlying problems and connect to the official game servers.You can also seek assistance from the official ISP support team for more assistance to check up on the network health.Wired connectionAlthough wireless connections are hassle-free and convenient, you may want to switch to a direct Ethernet connection. Wired connections often feature a more stable network and may help you launch the game successfully.Also read: All missions in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Complete list)Restart PS5This is a simple task that you can complete on your own. Exit the game and any background tasks running on the console before shutting it down. Give it a couple of minutes and then boot it up again. This can provide you with a fresh session and give you a chance to solve the issues around Battlefield 6.Check PS Plus statusYou will need to have an active PS Plus subscription to play the game online. Check your PS account details to ensure that the feature is active. In case you do not have it, you will need to purchase the service for your console to enable the game’s online requirements.ReinstallReinstalling Battlefield 6 should be the last resort. You would need to remove the game manually from the console and then redownload it from the PS Store. Since the game would be activated and attached to your profile, you should be able to simply install the game on the device without any hassle.Possible reasonsBattlefield 6 is a fresh release, so a few errors and glitches are expected. The massive influx of players flooding the servers could be one of the primary reasons. Such an event can potentially cause the official game servers to behave unnaturally and cause problems, including Battlefield 6 failing to launch.Read more: Is Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition worth buying?There is also a chance that this may be a user-side error. In case the game’s local files are corrupted or damaged, the game may fail to boot up or even crash. Such an event would need the attention of the devs, so fans would benefit from simply waiting for a new patch to arrive or an official fix.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Battlefield 6 multiplayer review: The modern warfare we actually need right nowBattlefield 6 Campaign review: A visual spectacle let down by its storyAll modes in Battlefield 6Battlefield 6 Launch Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get