Is Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition worth buying?

Battlefield 6 is just about to arrive, and players are wondering whether the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition is worth every penny. Well, it totally depends on the player's perspective. While the pricing difference between the Standard Edition and Phantom Edition is almost $30, the margin is justified, as the latter provides various cosmetic items and exclusive benefits to its owners.Read on to know whether Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition is worth purchasing.Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.Should you buy Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition?Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition is priced at $99.99, while the Standard Edition costs $69.99. For the additional $30, the developers are offering exclusive weapon and vehicle skins, stickers, XP boosts, and more. Hence, the Phantom Edition will be a great pick for players who love collecting exclusive cosmetics.Read more: Battlefield 6 Campaign review: A visual spectacle let down by its story It's also perfect for those who don't want to wait too long to finish the Battle Pass and other challenges. However, if someone is not into flashy cosmetic items, the Standard Edition is a better choice for the price.Check out: Does Battlefield 6 have SBMM?It includes the full game along with the Tombstone Pack, which is available only if you pre-purchase the game. However, considering the price, the Phantom Edition somewhat justifies the cost, as it includes nine exclusive items that the Standard Edition doesn't offer.What is included in the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition?Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition offers 11 items, including the base game. Regardless of the edition players choose, they will get the Tombstone Pack upon pre-purchasing the game. Apart from that, the Phantom Edition includes Glimmer Melee Weapon skin, Chimera vehicle skin, Phantom XP Boost Set, and more. Here are all Battlefield 6 editions, prices, and what they offer:Battlefield 6 all editions and what they offer (Image via EA)Standard Edition ($69.99)Full Game DownloadTombstone Pack (Pre-purchase offer)Phantom Edition ($99.99)Full Game DownloadTombstone Pack (Pre-purchase offer)BF Pro Token: Battle Pass + 25 Tier Skips, Exclusive unlocks, and morePhantom Squad: 4 Soldier skinsShrouded weapon packageDrop Shadow weapon packageGlimmer Melee weapon skinChimera vehicle skinDeath's Head weapon stickerWeapon Charm and Dog TagPhantom XP Boost Set