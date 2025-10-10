Is Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition worth buying?

By Pranoy Dey
Published Oct 10, 2025 12:28 GMT
Here
Here's everything about the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition. (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 is just about to arrive, and players are wondering whether the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition is worth every penny. Well, it totally depends on the player's perspective. While the pricing difference between the Standard Edition and Phantom Edition is almost $30, the margin is justified, as the latter provides various cosmetic items and exclusive benefits to its owners.

Ad

Read on to know whether Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition is worth purchasing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Should you buy Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition?

Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition is priced at $99.99, while the Standard Edition costs $69.99. For the additional $30, the developers are offering exclusive weapon and vehicle skins, stickers, XP boosts, and more. Hence, the Phantom Edition will be a great pick for players who love collecting exclusive cosmetics.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Read more: Battlefield 6 Campaign review: A visual spectacle let down by its story

Ad

It’s also perfect for those who don’t want to wait too long to finish the Battle Pass and other challenges. However, if someone is not into flashy cosmetic items, the Standard Edition is a better choice for the price.

Check out: Does Battlefield 6 have SBMM?

It includes the full game along with the Tombstone Pack, which is available only if you pre-purchase the game. However, considering the price, the Phantom Edition somewhat justifies the cost, as it includes nine exclusive items that the Standard Edition doesn’t offer.

Ad

What is included in the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition?

Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition offers 11 items, including the base game. Regardless of the edition players choose, they will get the Tombstone Pack upon pre-purchasing the game. Apart from that, the Phantom Edition includes Glimmer Melee Weapon skin, Chimera vehicle skin, Phantom XP Boost Set, and more. Here are all Battlefield 6 editions, prices, and what they offer:

Ad
Battlefield 6 all editions and what they offer (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 all editions and what they offer (Image via EA)

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Ad
  • Full Game Download
  • Tombstone Pack (Pre-purchase offer)

Phantom Edition ($99.99)

  • Full Game Download
  • Tombstone Pack (Pre-purchase offer)
  • BF Pro Token: Battle Pass + 25 Tier Skips, Exclusive unlocks, and more
  • Phantom Squad: 4 Soldier skins
  • Shrouded weapon package
  • Drop Shadow weapon package
  • Glimmer Melee weapon skin
  • Chimera vehicle skin
  • Death’s Head weapon sticker
  • Weapon Charm and Dog Tag
  • Phantom XP Boost Set

Check out the links below for more Battlefield 6 guides and news:

About the author
Pranoy Dey

Pranoy Dey

Twitter icon

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications