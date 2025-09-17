Battlefield 6 battle royale release date leaked

According to sources cited by ModernWarzone on X, the Battlefield 6 battle royale mode now has a rumored release date: October 28, 2025. This information comes after the first-person shooter's gameplay and map design were recently leaked through clips on Bilibili.
In this article, we take a look at the leaked Battlefield 6 battle royale release date and what you can expect.
Note: This article is based on leaks. Take all the information with a pinch of salt.
Leaks suggest Battlefield 6 battle royale will arrive shortly after release
ModernWarzone's leak on the release date of Battlefield 6 battle royale suggests that the mode is arriving shortly after the main game’s launch. While previous reports circulating online predicted a release date several months after the launch of the base game, this new leak indicates a much earlier timeline.
While it’s not surprising that the leak points to an 18-day gap between the release of Battlefield 6 and its battle royale mode, this rumor suggests that the game's development is progressing well.
However, as mentioned by ModernWarzone in their X post, the release date is still subject to change. The reason comes down to the fact that the battle royale mode is still being tested in BF Labs.
Many Bilibili users have leaked gameplay footage from these test sessions, which are rumored to showcase an entire match's worth of gameplay.
While the credibility of these clips remains unverified, there is a fair chance that the development of the Battlefield 6 battle royale mode has almost reached a point where an official release date could be announced. However, this is all just speculation for now.
