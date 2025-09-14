23 minutes of Battlefield 6 battle royale gameplay leaked: Does Warzone have competition now?

In a recent leak by DeltaI45322 on X, an extended clip of Battlefield 6 battle royale gameplay surfaced. While the channel sharing this clip is relatively new, the actual source is a Bilibili user who uploaded it to the platform. As soon as the latest BF Labs testing for Battle Royale went live, leaks started to emerge all across X. One clip suggests that it showcases an entire match's worth of gameplay.In this article, we will take a look at the leaks that reportedly showcase Battlefield 6 battle royale gameplay. We will also discuss whether the leaked gameplay clip of BF6 battle royale holds a candle to Warzone.Please note: This article is based on leaks, and as such, all the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. The credibility of the Bilibili user who uploaded the gameplay cannot be verified at this moment.Taking a look at the leaked Battlefield 6 battle royale gameplay clipProbable gameplay format as showcased by the leakThe leaked Bilibili clip supposedly showcases the gameplay right from the start of the match. Player characters can be seen jumping out as a team at the start and then landing on a chosen spot on the map. The team leader might be able to control the landing of the entire squad, as suggested by the icon in the HUD while deploying onto the map.Additionally, the leaked clip suggests that players will be equipped with a pistol right off the bat. This could be an intentional way to let players fight or defend themselves in case they can't acquire a weapon. According to the clip, players might also have the option to redeploy onto the map. However, the exact conditions or parameters required for these are currently unclear.Vehicles might make a prominent appearanceAs per the leaked clip, common vehicles could make an appearance all around the map. These look like low-rarity, low-capacity options that can help players stuck in a jiffy. However, different vehicle types, like tanks and helicopters, may also be found around the map, if the leaked clip data is accurate.Since vehicles play a major role in Battlefield's 32v32 multiplayer game modes, it is quite obvious that the upcoming Battlefield 6 battle royale might just allow its players to influence matches with armored and flying units.The leaked clip also includes loot mechanicsSimilar to a typical battle royale game, Battlefield 6 BR could introduce a simple and intuitive loot system, if the leaks are to be considered. In the 23-minute-long footage, the Bilibili user who leaked the gameplay content reviews some gameplay mechanics where the player is shown looting crates that have weapons inside them.Probable mission and ring of fire effectsAlthough the leaked footage has not been properly translated, it can be speculated from the clip that the core gameplay will involve various missions, similar to Warzone. These missions will hopefully offer rewards that let players gain an upper hand during hostile encounters.Furthermore, the footage also suggests that the ring of fire surrounding the Battlefield 6 battle royale could have a warning sign constantly alerting players of its presence and movement towards the next circle.Will Battlefield 6 battle royale give Warzone a run for its money?Before answering this question, we must clarify that the leaked clip does not show the final version of Battlefield 6 battle royale. It reportedly showcases some BF Labs gameplay, as uploaded to the social media platform Bilibili. However, if we go by the gameplay highlighted in this 23-minute footage, it is safe to say that Warzone might have a competitor to watch out for.Ultimately, it's not fair to side with either game when our only basis of comparison is leaked content. But after Battlefield 6 launches in October 2025, we shall revisit the stand-off between these two Battle Royales once again.For more coverage on Battlefield, follow Sportskeeda:BF6 vs. Delta Force: Could EA have the better mass warfare FPS?Will BF6 feature ray tracing?Battlefield Lead Producer confirms Portal customization and gadget optionsBF6 Portal gameplay leaked