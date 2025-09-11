Battlefield 6 will have 'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history, devs confirm

The developers of Battlefield 6 recently posted a Community Update, highlighting 'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history, alongside several other interesting features. Determined to give their upcoming free-to-play game mode the classic Battlefield touch, the developers confirm a new round of playtests in BF Labs. Everything we know and love about the franchise will influence this mode, while keeping the core of the Battle Royale intact.This article goes over the new Battlefield 6 Community Update and explains what to expect from the BF Labs BR testing.'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history is coming to Battlefield 6Set to release in October 2025, Battlefield's developers have now shifted their focus to playtesting the newest features arriving with the BR game mode. The latest BF Labs session will allow playtesters to check out 'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history - it instantly kills players that come in contact with it.Unlike Warzone or Apex, where 'ring-play' is a common strategy in mid to late-game situations, BF6's ring of fire will be unforgiving.Also read: Battlefield 6 new community update adds Portal, Server Browser, combined arms combat, and more in Battlefield LabsKey elements expected in Battle RoyaleHere are all the key elements that fans of the franchise can expect in the upcoming BR game mode:Map: Varied terrain with many unique landmarks, a diverse layout, and tactical points of interest.Vehicles: Utilize common vehicles scattered around the map or wait to unlock armored ones - the choice is yours.Tactical Destruction: The high destructibility shown off in Battlefield 6 Open Beta will also be featured in the Battle Royale mode.Second Chances: In addition to the Support class, mobile redeployment stations can also be utilized.Squads: BR mode will feature 100 players distributed among 25 squads of four players. Use text chat, VOIP, or pings to communicate and outlive opponents.Do note that these elements will be present in the current BF Labs testing. However, some of these features might be tweaked before release.Also read: Is Battlefield 2042 good right now? (September 2025)Battlefield 6 Battle Royale: Classes, traits, and morePlayers will drop down to the BR map of BF6 with their chosen class and two of its exclusive gadgets. During gameplay, kills, squad wipes, missions, and other elements will offer XP. These Experience Points will help level up your character to acquire new traits and enhance the abilities of your chosen class.Distribute classes with their specific roles in your squad for the best chance at survival.Battlefield 6 Battle Royale: Loot system and missionsThe upcoming free-to-play Battle Royale mode in BF6 will feature five different tiers of weapons. In addition to this, the following items will be featured as loot:Gadgets like RPGsThrowablesStrike PackagesWeapon attachmentsArmorUpgrade kitsand Custom weapon dropsNew Sobek City map highlight (Image via EA)These items may be acquired from loot crates, class-specific crates, dead enemy corpses, armored trucks, and mission rewards. Note that mission rewards are air-dropped, which means other squads may try to intercept them - you will have to fight for your loot and lives.This concludes our coverage of the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale testing Community Update. You can check out the official Battlefield Discord Server for more details. Additionally, visit the BF Labs website to sign up for a chance to playtest the upcoming Battle Royale yourself.For more news on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:BF6 vs. Delta Force: Could EA have the better mass warfare FPS?Will BF6 feature ray tracing?Battlefield Lead Producer confirms Portal customization and gadget optionsBF6 Portal gameplay leaked