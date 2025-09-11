  • home icon
  • Battlefield 6 will have 'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history, devs confirm

Battlefield 6 will have 'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history, devs confirm

By Sankalpa Das
Published Sep 11, 2025 09:23 GMT
Taking a look at Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details (Image via EA)
The developers of Battlefield 6 recently posted a Community Update, highlighting 'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history (Image via EA)

The developers of Battlefield 6 recently posted a Community Update, highlighting 'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history, alongside several other interesting features. Determined to give their upcoming free-to-play game mode the classic Battlefield touch, the developers confirm a new round of playtests in BF Labs. Everything we know and love about the franchise will influence this mode, while keeping the core of the Battle Royale intact.

This article goes over the new Battlefield 6 Community Update and explains what to expect from the BF Labs BR testing.

'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history is coming to Battlefield 6

Set to release in October 2025, Battlefield's developers have now shifted their focus to playtesting the newest features arriving with the BR game mode. The latest BF Labs session will allow playtesters to check out 'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history - it instantly kills players that come in contact with it.

youtube-cover
Unlike Warzone or Apex, where 'ring-play' is a common strategy in mid to late-game situations, BF6's ring of fire will be unforgiving.

Key elements expected in Battle Royale

Here are all the key elements that fans of the franchise can expect in the upcoming BR game mode:

  • Map: Varied terrain with many unique landmarks, a diverse layout, and tactical points of interest.
  • Vehicles: Utilize common vehicles scattered around the map or wait to unlock armored ones - the choice is yours.
  • Tactical Destruction: The high destructibility shown off in Battlefield 6 Open Beta will also be featured in the Battle Royale mode.
  • Second Chances: In addition to the Support class, mobile redeployment stations can also be utilized.
  • Squads: BR mode will feature 100 players distributed among 25 squads of four players. Use text chat, VOIP, or pings to communicate and outlive opponents.
Do note that these elements will be present in the current BF Labs testing. However, some of these features might be tweaked before release.

Battlefield 6 Battle Royale: Classes, traits, and more

Players will drop down to the BR map of BF6 with their chosen class and two of its exclusive gadgets. During gameplay, kills, squad wipes, missions, and other elements will offer XP. These Experience Points will help level up your character to acquire new traits and enhance the abilities of your chosen class.

Distribute classes with their specific roles in your squad for the best chance at survival.

Battlefield 6 Battle Royale: Loot system and missions

The upcoming free-to-play Battle Royale mode in BF6 will feature five different tiers of weapons. In addition to this, the following items will be featured as loot:

  • Gadgets like RPGs
  • Throwables
  • Strike Packages
  • Weapon attachments
  • Armor
  • Upgrade kits
  • and Custom weapon drops
New Sobek City map highlight (Image via EA)
New Sobek City map highlight (Image via EA)

These items may be acquired from loot crates, class-specific crates, dead enemy corpses, armored trucks, and mission rewards. Note that mission rewards are air-dropped, which means other squads may try to intercept them - you will have to fight for your loot and lives.

This concludes our coverage of the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale testing Community Update. You can check out the official Battlefield Discord Server for more details. Additionally, visit the BF Labs website to sign up for a chance to playtest the upcoming Battle Royale yourself.

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

