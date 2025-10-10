All missions in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Complete list)

Battlefield 6 is moving closer to its release, and you may be wondering how many campaign missions will be in the game. The narrative mode always excites a section of the community, so details about the campaign are essential. That said, the overall campaign isn’t very long and can be completed within a few hours, possibly in one sitting.This article provides details about all the missions available in the Battlefield 6 campaign, along with an estimated completion time.Battlefield 6 Campaign: All missions exploredBattlefield 6 is a complete package featuring both campaign and multiplayer modes. It’s been almost seven years since we last saw a Battlefield campaign, and with BF6, the mode makes a return with a total of nine missions.There aren’t any side quests available, but there are collectibles, achievements, and trophy challenges to keep yourself busy with.Here are the nine missions you’ll find in the game:Mission 1: Always FaithfulMission 2: The RockMission 3: Operation GladiusMission 4: Night RaidMission 5: No SleepMission 6: Moving MountainsMission 7: Nile GuardMission 8: Operation Ember StrikeMission 9: Always ForwardThese are all the missions available, and you can complete the entire campaign on normal difficulty within 5–6 hours. However, this duration will vary; if you skip cutscenes and directly jump into the missions, you can bring down the completion time under five hours. On the other hand, if you enjoy exploring every corner and collecting all items, it will take longer to finish as there are 30 collectible items within the game.Also, the game features four difficulty levels to choose from: Recruit, Regular, Veteran, and Hardcore. If you want the ultimate challenge with tougher enemies and more intense combat, the campaign will take more time to complete.However, the developers have added the option where you can also change the difficulty at any point, so you can keep experimenting with different difficulty settings and find the proper one that suits you best to enjoy the campaign experience.Also read: Battlefield 6 launch patch notes: New refined movement, recoil adjustments, bug fixes, and moreKnowing the mission list and completion time won’t affect your experience. However, I won’t provide any details about the campaign’s story or my impressions of it. If you’re interested, you can check out our dedicated campaign review piece.That covers everything that you need to know about the Battlefield 6 Campaign mission list.For the latest Battlefield news and guides, be sure to check the links below:BF6 multiplayer review: The modern warfare we actually need right nowBF6 performance review: RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 testedBF6 battle royale release date leaked