All missions in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Complete list)

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 10, 2025 12:22 GMT
Exploring all Battlefield 6 Campaign missions (Image via EA)
Exploring all Battlefield 6 Campaign missions (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 is moving closer to its release, and you may be wondering how many campaign missions will be in the game. The narrative mode always excites a section of the community, so details about the campaign are essential. That said, the overall campaign isn’t very long and can be completed within a few hours, possibly in one sitting.

Ad

This article provides details about all the missions available in the Battlefield 6 campaign, along with an estimated completion time.

Battlefield 6 Campaign: All missions explored

Battlefield 6 is a complete package featuring both campaign and multiplayer modes. It’s been almost seven years since we last saw a Battlefield campaign, and with BF6, the mode makes a return with a total of nine missions.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There aren’t any side quests available, but there are collectibles, achievements, and trophy challenges to keep yourself busy with.

Here are the nine missions you’ll find in the game:

  • Mission 1: Always Faithful
  • Mission 2: The Rock
  • Mission 3: Operation Gladius
  • Mission 4: Night Raid
  • Mission 5: No Sleep
  • Mission 6: Moving Mountains
  • Mission 7: Nile Guard
  • Mission 8: Operation Ember Strike
  • Mission 9: Always Forward

These are all the missions available, and you can complete the entire campaign on normal difficulty within 5–6 hours. However, this duration will vary; if you skip cutscenes and directly jump into the missions, you can bring down the completion time under five hours.

Ad

On the other hand, if you enjoy exploring every corner and collecting all items, it will take longer to finish as there are 30 collectible items within the game.

Also, the game features four difficulty levels to choose from: Recruit, Regular, Veteran, and Hardcore. If you want the ultimate challenge with tougher enemies and more intense combat, the campaign will take more time to complete.

However, the developers have added the option where you can also change the difficulty at any point, so you can keep experimenting with different difficulty settings and find the proper one that suits you best to enjoy the campaign experience.

Ad

Also read: Battlefield 6 launch patch notes: New refined movement, recoil adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Knowing the mission list and completion time won’t affect your experience. However, I won’t provide any details about the campaign’s story or my impressions of it. If you’re interested, you can check out our dedicated campaign review piece.

That covers everything that you need to know about the Battlefield 6 Campaign mission list.

Ad

For the latest Battlefield news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications