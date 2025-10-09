Battlefield 6 launch patch notes: New refined movement, recoil adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Battlefield 6 launch patch notes have officially arrived. The developers have made several major changes to the game compared to what we saw in the beta. From general recoil adjustments to refined movement, there’s a lot to explore. Vehicles will also receive significant buffs when the game launches tomorrow. Several bugs have been fixed, ensuring players enjoy a smoother and more polished experience at launch.

If you want to read the complete Battlefield 6 launch patch notes, check them out below.

Battlefield 6 launch patch notes

Here are all the chages:

Major Updates for 1.0.1.0:

Movement is refined with reduced slide-to-jump momentum, lowered jump height, and increased inaccuracy when firing while airborne or sliding.

Weapon handling has been rebalanced through general recoil tuning and adjustments to ensure more consistent gunplay.

Rush and Breakthrough layouts revised to deliver a better balance between Attackers and Defenders.

Maps improved with better traversal, lighting adjustments, and overall performance upgrades.

UI and HUD have received a range of polish improvements for clearer prompts, smoother navigation, and more accurate displays.

Settings and controls expanded with improvements across multiple areas.

Audio overhauled game-wide with clearer pings, refined weapon and vehicle sounds, and fixes for missing or delayed effects.

Netcode optimized to reduce desync, fast time-to-death, and instances of invisible damage.

CHANGELOG

PLAYER:

Reduced the speed that can be carried from sliding into jumping, lowering momentum (especially horizontal).

Increased the penalty for repeated jumps and slightly lowered the jump height.

Increased weapon inaccuracy when firing while jumping or sliding.

Adjusted parachute physics; reduced the initial acceleration when deploying.

Fixed an issue where weapon dispersion could spike far higher than intended.

Fixed an issue where a takedown could launch the victim into the air.

Fixed an issue where players could enter third-person camera while alive.

Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck in a downed state after being revived with defibs following a headshot.

Smoother transition when aiming down sights from hip-fire for better target acquisition.

Fixed an issue where landing animations played after very short drops or when climbing objects.

Jump landing animations have been updated to feel smoother and settle faster.

Crouch/stand transition animations now settle more quickly.

Fixed an issue where too much momentum was lost when cutting a parachute.

Drag & Revive can now be cancelled more quickly for better responsiveness.

Updated parachute, skydiving animations and physics for more fluid movement.

Fixed an issue where fall/landing speed penalties triggered after very short drops or vaults.

Fixed an issue where firing was blocked too long after going prone from sprinting or combat diving.

Fixed an issue where weapon sights appeared misaligned after sprinting.

Updated vaulting animations for medium and high obstacles.

Improved first-person swimming animations.

Reduced camera movement when exiting a slide.

Toned down camera shake when rapidly starting and stopping sprints.

Various improvements and bug fixes to melee attack and takedown animations.

Various improvements and bug fixes to Drag & Revive animations.

Improved vault detection for more reliable movement over obstacles.

VEHICLES:

Helicopters have been given more power and responsiveness, making them easier to fly, adjust mid-flight, and survive attack runs, including better chances to dodge incoming RPGs.

Increased tank turret speed.

Vehicle smoke countermeasures are now more effective at breaking spotting/lock-ons.

Improved the death camera experience for air vehicles.

Adjusted vehicle mix for hit indicators and updated explosion kill indicator feedback against infantry.

Vehicle aiming behavior (mouse and gamepad) now more closely matches soldier aiming.

Vehicle sensitivity and aiming options now use the same default ranges and values as soldier controls for consistency.

Navigation Terrain Avoidance has been enabled for surface-to-air missiles.

Fixed an issue where a vehicle could keep showing a lock-on warning for several seconds after being hit by an MBT-LAW.

Added a visible boost bar for ground vehicles that have boost.

Fixed an issue with the Leopard wreck collision so players can now climb it from behind.

Improved how tank tracks and vehicle wheels interact with destructible objects for more realistic collisions.

Reduced the bloom effect on jet bombs (Apache) for clearer visibility.

GADGETS:

Fixed an issue where some gadgets could unequip unexpectedly when jumping.

Fixed an issue where Rocket Launcher backblast dealt too much damage to infantry.

Reduced Rocket Launchers’ blast damage against infantry to discourage ground-blasting.

Rocket Launcher explosions now correctly check for walls and cover before applying damage.

Removed arming time on rockets, allowing players to fire at floors/ceilings indoors to open up destruction.

Thermobaric grenade concussive effect reduced from 2.5s to 1s.

Thermal scopes improved: soldiers now appear colder when prone/dying and hotter when sprinting.

Fixed an issue where a Rocket Launcher collision could cause double damage to vehicles.

Fixed smoke grenades not detonating in some cases.

Fixed visual issues when firing certain Rocket Launchers and scopes.

Tracer Dart hipfire crosshair no longer appears when aiming down sights.

Fixed an issue where Tracer Dart reticle textures were missing.

Fixed an issue where Drill Charge GL reticle textures were missing.

CSB IV EOD Bot audio attenuation and patching improved.

Remote-entry gadgets (XFGM-6D, CSB IV Bot, LTLM II) can no longer be equipped if you’re out of ammo and have no active gadget deployed.

Repair Tool now overheats slightly faster to prevent vehicles from becoming too durable.

Repair Tool and Defibrillators can now damage enemy gadgets.

Defibrillator damage reduced on both quick zaps and charged zaps.

M320 grenade launchers now show ammo type and count on the display.

M320A1 HE vehicle damage tweaked.

Assault Ladder ramp deployment angle increased to 54° (was 45°).

Fixed an issue where players could unintentionally unequip gadgets while jumping.

Improved the throwing arc of the AT-Mine, it now inherits the speed of the soldier throwing it and better aligns to the surface it lands on.

Updated spawn blocking interactions between ladders and wiring materials.

Adjusted gameplay volumes so only the Assault Ladder is blocked from deployment; all other gadgets can still be placed.

Fixed an exploit where the deployable shield could be used to climb out of intended play areas.

Fixed an issue for the AJ-03 COAG Med Pen where on-screen VFX ended too early.

AT4 now uses aim-guided missiles.

RPG-7V2

Adjusted sight and reticle for better aiming.

Increased dispersion when aiming down sights to discourage quick-scoping.

Fixed projectiles hitting nearby cover incorrectly when aimed just above it.

MBT-LAW

MBT-LAW is now the default rocket launcher for the Engineer class.

Missiles now follow a more accurate trajectory.

Now uses auto-guided missiles.

Can no longer be hip-fired.

Sight and reticle updated for a clearer aiming experience.

Blast damage now correctly applies to vehicles.

MAS 148 Glaive

Missile trajectory updated to better reflect real-world behavior.

Two zoom levels introduced.

Can now lock on to stationary weapons and vehicles (AA, TOW, heavy MG).

Lock-on distance changed and now cannot lock onto targets closer than 40m.

Fixed clipping and reticle issues in the scope.

Blast damage now correctly applies to vehicles.

Hipfire crosshair no longer appears when aiming down sights.

LEDs now correctly show lock progress, thermal setting, and zoom level.

Field of view now transitions more smoothly when zooming.

SLM-93A Spire

Gadget can no longer lock on to air vehicles below radar level.

Fixed an issue where missiles sometimes did not deal damage.

Airburst Incendiary

The projectile now detonates on collision.

The projectile now credits the correct damage owner in kill feed and cards.

The projectiles deal less structural damage (more hits required to destroy facades).

Gadget now cannot be aimed down sights while reloading.

Blast and shockwave radius are now aligned with destruction values.

Smoke from the Airburst Incendiary now blocks spotting and lock-ons for soldiers and vehicles.

Bravo3

Sight size no longer scales incorrectly with field of view.

SS26

Fire damage now only applies once to soldiers.

Damage drop-off has been adjusted.

Unlock requirement reduced from Rank 1 to Rank 0.

LTLM II (Portable Laser Designator)

Spotting angle and maximum spotting distance in binocular mode have been made more forgiving.

Can no longer laser paint the environment.

Now removes laser paint marks when a vehicle enters thermal smoke.

Now correctly spots vehicles when laser painting them.

Thermal view toggle now updates the UI correctly.

Zoom now activates instantly and returns to your previous zoom level.

Deploy animation now plays correctly.

Will now rotate properly for other players when deployed.

Improved the Game Hint to show RMB (Zoom) instead of E/R (Interact/Reload).

Deploy Beacon

Now allows only one spawn per player (4 per squad total) before self-destruct.

Enemy Deploy Beacons now display an icon on the minimap when pinged.

Can now be deployed at a soldier’s feet if the original location is blocked.

T-UGS

Will no longer be destroyed when their owner dies.

Can now be deployed at a soldier’s feet if the original location is blocked.

XFGM-6D Recon Drone

Now flies faster when carrying C4, but battery drains faster as a trade-off.

No longer receives unwanted force when carrying C4, making flight smoother.

Movement improved for a more realistic feel.

The Drone now self-destructs after 3 seconds when flown out of bounds.

Supply Pouch

Can no longer be picked up once deployed.

No longer restores health to vehicles.

No longer pushes players into map geometry.

Now follows the same ping rules as repair stations (VO, ping log, icon).

Now resupplies as intended and grants one additional C4 as overstock.

WEAPONS:

General recoil adjustments across multiple weapons.

Weapon accuracy adjusted to be more stable when aiming down sights while moving, but less accurate when firing mid-jump.

Numerous weapon attachments updated to appear correctly.

Increased bullet spread when firing automatic weapons while aiming down sights.

M87A1 shotgun now requires more pellets to secure a kill, rewarding more accurate hits.

Fixed an issue where the crosshair appeared larger than the actual bullet spread when using shotguns with slug ammunition.

Bolt-action rifles: first-shot boost now applies to every fired shot.

Added glow to a variety of reticles and improved visibility of reticles

MAPS & MODES:

All Rush layouts have been updated based on feedback from the Open Beta.

Several Breakthrough layouts have been updated based on Open Beta feedback.

Fixed spawn killing issues on Siege of Cairo.

Fixed multiple exploits on Siege of Cairo and Iberian Offensive that allowed players to reach unintended areas.

Improved Anti-Air balance on Liberation Peak.

General performance improvements to Operation Firestorm

Improved player traversal across Operation Firestorm

Adjusted lighting on Operation Firestorm to make indoor areas and certain assets brighter where they were previously too dark.

Spawn animations on Operation Firestorm improved across multiple game modes and areas to remove bounce effects.

Respawning in Squad Death Match is now a one-button action, simplifying the process compared to the two-step option in Beta.

UI & HUD:

Updated text and names for select weapons and gadgets for clarity.

Fixed an issue where lock reasons were not showing on the loadout screen.

Fixed character skin names not displaying correctly in the customization menu.

Fixed an issue where locked weapon packages didn’t display attachments correctly.

Fixed incorrect class names showing on the insertion screen after switching class.

Fixed icons under player names not matching class types in the pre-game lobby.

Adjusted background color for Takeover column cells.

Fixed options menu buttons focusing on the wrong element after selection, improving navigation smoothness.

Fixed interact and reload setting options being vertically cut off.

Fixed credits auto-scroll bugs and adjusted scrolling speed.

Credits updated with a new text document, BF6 logo, and centered layout.

Added a warning pop-up about XP progress loss when leaving a match via the pause menu.

Resupply interaction for Support soldiers now only appears when you actually need health or ammo.

Navigation controls on the deploy screen and big map have been improved.

Mouse navigation in the Commorose has been made smoother and more responsive.

Commorose now supports southpaw control layouts.

Updated the UI and animations for the training paths widget.

Soldier and vehicle overlays updated with improved visuals.

Squad and friendly nametags now show clear visuals when you’re being healed, resupplied, or revived.

Fixed an issue where spotting sometimes placed a location ping instead of marking the enemy.

Fixed an issue where the inventory UI stayed visible after dying out of bounds.

Vehicle hit indicators updated for better clarity.

Updated visuals for vehicles tied to capturing objectives on the deploy screen.

Fixed a minimap bug where geometry displayed incorrectly on top of other geometry.

Fixed an issue where combat zone images weren’t displayed correctly on loading screens.

Location and danger pings now include animations for improved awareness.

Fixed an issue where equipping or picking up a gadget didn’t trigger the correct animation.

Fixed an issue where enemies pinged through smoke did not properly show as danger pings.

Update of the Rank visuals and iconography.

Improved overall class identity UI (signature gadget, weapon proficiency, traits, etc.)

C4 UI now shows how many charges you’ve placed and the distance to your three closest charges.

Air vehicle resupply stations now have a clear in-world icon.

Fixed an issue where enemy-placed neutral gadgets could be seen through geometry.

The explosives countermeasure UI now shows which enemy explosives will be intercepted on the minimap.

“Sticky-to-edge” icons now include an arrow indicating direction.

Non-lethal grenades now use a distinct sepia tint for easier identification.

Fixed an issue where weapons did not rotate correctly when previewed.

Fixed weapon zoom increments when previewing in menus.

Players can now rotate weapons while in menus.

Players can now preview attachments even from locked attachment slots.

Fixed a camera issue that caused it to flip when previewing flashlight or laser attachments.

Improved loadout menu navigation with gamepad (default focus refined for smoother use).

Fixed an issue where cosmetics could be accessed by deleting and re-adding favorites.

Fixed progress tracking for Class Badges.

Added categories to loadout deeplinks for easier organization.

Enabled stats delta change when selecting an empty attachment slot in weapon attributes.

SETTINGS:

Inspect Weapon option hidden on PC.

Voice chat now defaults to off.

Adjusted graphics quality option: disabling “Auto” now correctly sets Performance mode to Custom on PC.

PC and console settings are now separated.

Added missing Flick Look Threshold for Keyboard and Mouse.

V-Sync moved back to Display settings.

Added “Stay on Screen” functionality when equipping weapons, packages, and gadgets in customization.

Surface Replace & Customize button added on PC.

Autohide HUD is now set as default.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation 5 where the Auto setting didn’t select the correct channel configuration when connected to a TV, soundbar, or controller.

Added a Voiceover (VO) volume slider option.

Added speaker detection feedback during boot.

Tuned default master mix settings.

Adjusted reverb mix for non-HD audio settings.

Added an accessibility option for a motion-sickness-friendly combat roll (camera no longer rolls).

Added an accessibility option to reduce camera bob while sprinting.

Added a new option to adjust minimap size (small, medium, large).

PORTAL:

Removed Crossplay option from server hosting.

Fixed an issue where AI soldiers in Portal were not affected by weapon/loadout restriction rules.

AUDIO:

Adjusted the audibility of directional pings.

Reduced volume for Commorose open/close sounds.

Tweaks to parachute landing sounds and low-health breathing effects.

Adjustments to incendiary and movement audio mixes.

Tuned instant-death sound mix.

Directional ping sounds made clearer.

Commorose open/close volume reduced.

Tweaked parachute landing and low-health breathing sounds.

Tuned instant-death audio mix.

Adjusted incendiary and movement audio mixes.

Adjusted gadget equip/deploy audio across the board.

Friendly soldier and vehicle overlays made less visually distracting.

Updated interior firing sounds for heavy machine guns, coaxial LMGs, and helicopter autocannons.

Added suppression audio effects for multiple weapons.

Polished firing sound mixes across various weapons.

Adjusted sound profiles for urban sniper rifles, urban rifles at distance, and SMGs in open fields.

Fine-tuned reload and firing sounds for multiple weapons for higher fidelity.

Tweaked shotgun firing sounds (amplitude, delays, pitch).

Updated shotgun audio in different environments (open field, canyon, urban).

Adjusted audibility of gadget auto-replenish sound when reloading a shotgun in the Assault class’s secondary primary slot.

Fixed an issue where flares audio was not playing for the UH-79 gunner seat.

Added unique low-health fire sounds for different vehicle types.

Fixed an issue where jet “low health fire” sounds continued to play after repairs.

Fixed an issue where MBT driver smoke discharge audio was not playing.

Fixed an issue where the MBT Active Protection System audio felt delayed.

Fixed an issue where medium damage sounds played when vehicles only took light damage.

Fixed a bug where soldiers in exposed vehicle seats did not display squad overlays correctly.

Fixed camera shake when firing the RWS helicopter autocannon as the pilot.

Reduced loudness and adjusted low-mid frequencies for jets when offscreen, improving sound clarity.

Reduced early reflection audio for helicopters.

Adjusted Wartapes V.A.L weapon mix behavior.

Adjusted Wartapes V.A.L first-person weapon noise amplitude.

Adjusted Wartapes V.A.L third-person noise boost, reducing volume compared to first-person.

Adjusted Wartapes V.A.L behavior for vehicle weapons.

Adjusted Wartapes V.A.L behavior for minigun weapons.

M240L reload audio improved.

NETWORK:

Improved netcode to reduce cases where time-to-death felt too fast.

Fixed an issue where players could take damage without being visibly shot.

Fixed an issue where health values were not updating correctly.

Improved netcode to reduce cases of dying after reaching cover.

Fixed a netcode issue where damage feedback was delayed or only appeared after respawning.

That covers everything you needed to know about Battlefield 6 launch patch notes. Check out our other Battlefield related news and guides:

