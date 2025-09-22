Road to Battlefield 6 week 6 event: All missions explained

We are in the home stretch of the Road to Battlefield 6 free battle pass. Less than three weeks remain before the much-anticipated title officially drops. This week, we have a total of 54 points to be obtained from nine regular missions, along with a weekly bonus that will remain active until September 28, 2025. Players looking to complete the free battle pass for BF2042 have two weeks left to finish the entire event.
This article will go over all the Road to Battlefield 6 week 6 missions for Battlefield 2042.
Road to Battlefield 6 week 6: All missions
This is the sixth week of the free Battle Pass introduced in the BF2042 update 9.2. All regular missions in this event pass will be available up until October 7, 2025, so players who joined late can put in more time in-game and grind up to level 60.
Here is a list of all the Tier 1 missions for the Road to Battlefield 6 week 6:
- Acquire two kills with Vault Weapons
- Deploy a total of six Health Crates, Ammo Crates, or Irish's Fortification Systems
- Get one kill with Dozer's SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
Here is a list of all the Tier 2 missions:
- Deal a total of 250 damage with a Ranger
- Acquire a total of 15 Spot Assists with Paik's EMG-X Scanner
- Inflict a total of 500 damage with the Avancys
Here are the Tier 3 missions:
- Earn a total of eight ribbons in one round
- Destroy a total of 20 gadgets with Casper's OV-P Recon drone
- Acquire a total of five kills with the C5
Also read: Battlefield 6 will have grounded skins, but it's "for a while"
The unlock parameters are similar to the previous weekly challenges. You must complete two Tier 1 challenges to access Tier 2. Unlocking Tier 3 requires you to finish at least four challenges from Tier 1 and Tier 2 of Road to Battlefield 6 Week 6.
Additionally, you can complete five challenges from all tiers of week 6 to unlock the bonus weekly mission. However, since this bonus challenge is on a strict time limit, you must unlock and complete one round of Breakthrough before the next weekly reset.
