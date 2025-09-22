Road to Battlefield 6 week 6 event: All missions explained

We are in the home stretch of the Road to Battlefield 6 free battle pass. Less than three weeks remain before the much-anticipated title officially drops. This week, we have a total of 54 points to be obtained from nine regular missions, along with a weekly bonus that will remain active until September 28, 2025. Players looking to complete the free battle pass for BF2042 have two weeks left to finish the entire event.

Ad

This article will go over all the Road to Battlefield 6 week 6 missions for Battlefield 2042.

Road to Battlefield 6 week 6: All missions

This is the sixth week of the free Battle Pass introduced in the BF2042 update 9.2. All regular missions in this event pass will be available up until October 7, 2025, so players who joined late can put in more time in-game and grind up to level 60.

Taking a look at week 6 of Road to BF6 battle pass (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Here is a list of all the Tier 1 missions for the Road to Battlefield 6 week 6:

Ad

Trending

Acquire two kills with Vault Weapons

with Deploy a total of six Health Crates , Ammo Crates , or Irish's Fortification Systems

, , or Irish's Get one kill with Dozer's SOB-8 Ballistic Shield

Here is a list of all the Tier 2 missions:

Deal a total of 250 damage with a Ranger

with a Acquire a total of 15 Spot Assists with Paik's EMG - X Scanner

with Paik's - Inflict a total of 500 damage with the Avancys

Here are the Tier 3 missions:

Earn a total of eight ribbons in one round

in Destroy a total of 20 gadgets with Casper's OV-P Recon drone

with Casper's Acquire a total of five kills with the C5

Ad

Also read: Battlefield 6 will have grounded skins, but it's "for a while"

The unlock parameters are similar to the previous weekly challenges. You must complete two Tier 1 challenges to access Tier 2. Unlocking Tier 3 requires you to finish at least four challenges from Tier 1 and Tier 2 of Road to Battlefield 6 Week 6.

Additionally, you can complete five challenges from all tiers of week 6 to unlock the bonus weekly mission. However, since this bonus challenge is on a strict time limit, you must unlock and complete one round of Breakthrough before the next weekly reset.

Ad

For similar content, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.