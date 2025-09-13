Battlefield 6 will have grounded skins, but it's "for a while"

The future of Battlefield 6 and its cosmetics recently came into the limelight as technical director Christian Buhl and senior console combat designer Matthew Nickerson shared their thoughts in an interview. Although the discussion was focused on Ripple Effect Studios' impact on the upcoming Battlefield title, Buhl's remarks when asked about cosmetics stood out to fans.

Ad

In this article, we shall take a look at the statements of the technical director and the senior console combat designer on why Battlefield 6 intends to stick to its grounded skins but only "for a while."

Battlefield 6 will be a gritty, realistic shooter

During an interview with IGN, Christian Buhl and Matthew Nickerson were asked about their opinion on BF6's approach to gritty realism. Here's how Buhl responded:

Ad

Trending

"I think we're really happy with where we are. We want to be a gritty, realistic shooter. Other games can and should be whatever they want to be, right?"

Mirak Valley in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

The question was asked in reference to the FPS community's reaction after witnessing Black Ops 7 backing away from goofy cosmetics. Fans believe this decision was influenced by the massive success of BF6 Open Beta and its grounded shooter style. Christian Buhl added to his statement by sharing the game's current focus:

Ad

"We are a gritty, grounded, realistic shooter. That's what we intend to be, and that's what the game is going to look like for a while."

It was also noted by fans of the franchise that the grounded approach to BF6 cosmetics is going to stay for a while and not the entirety of its future. This created a divide among the players: one half expects Battlefield 6 to slowly move toward a goofier cosmetic approach, and the other inferred that this statement could also mean introducing non-milsim style skins later down the line.

Ad

Battlefield @Battlefield Battlefield 6 delivers the ultimate PC experience: ​ 🔳 4K & uncapped FPS 🖼️ Ultrawide support ⚙️ 600+ customizations 🛡️ Javelin Anti-Cheat ⚡ NVIDIA DLSS/Intel XeSS/AMD FSR ➕ More ​ #Battlefield6 hits PC, Oct 10.

Ad

To assure the Battlefield fans about BF6's design philosophy, Matthew Nickerson stated:

"From the design side, we are aware of what other products are doing, but we’re really focused on what works for Battlefield at the end of the day. We’re not chasing trends. We’re not chasing other products."

Nickerson also supported his statement by talking about the current Road to Battlefield 6 event that introduced several premium skins. He mentioned that these designs shed light on what players can expect from the BF6 design team.

Ad

While it is evident that fans jumped the gun in regards to Christian Buhl's statements, they can rest easy knowing BF6 will stay true to itself. The upcoming Battlefield title will have its team's own design perspective that is not influenced by any trends or other shooters, looking to challenge the game.

For more news on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.