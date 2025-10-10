All modes in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 will feature different playlists with various game modes for the community to enjoy. Fans can pick their preferred game mode from these playlists and participate in smaller lobbies or jump into all-out wars alongside a large team. Moreover, the game will integrate the Portal mode with a new label called Community. It is an exciting launch day for the entire player base as the devs gear up to take the servers live globally.This article will highlight all game modes in Battlefield 6.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The article may be updated with new information once the game goes live for more playlist details.What are the game modes in Battlefield 6?Here is a quick overview of all the Battlefield game mode playlists that will be available after launch:Campaign Mode (Single player story mode)Single-mode playlist (includes modes like Breakthrough and Conquest)Closed Weapons playlistClose-quarter Battle playlistAll-Out Warfare playlistPortal/Community playlistAlso read: All missions in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Complete list)It is important to note that these are playlists that will contain separate game modes within themselves. Fans will be able to utilize the Server Browser feature inside the Community tab, including Breakthrough, Conquest, and Rush as verified game modes. This implementation will enable the players to potentially play the Hardcore mode in-game whenever it is officially featured.The devs have also added in one of the recent blogs that the game’s launch will feature around 200 changes aimed at creating a fair playing field. This includes improvements to player movement, weapon behavior, gadgets, and even maps in different game modes. One of the most notable changes could be the improved netcode to provide consistent incoming damage and prevent desync as much as possible.What to expect from Battlefield 6 Season 1?The publishers of Battlefield 6 have confirmed that the shooter title will be receiving a seasonal update on October 28, 2025. The upcoming patch will introduce new game modes, weapons, and maps for the player base. Rogue Ops in Blackwell Fields, California Resistance in Eastwood, and Winter Offensive in Ice Lock Empire State are slated to arrive to expand the overall gameplay content post-launch.Read more: Is Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition worth buying?Fans can check out the official Battlefield 6 blog for more details. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Battlefield 6 Campaign review: A visual spectacle let down by its storyBattlefield 6 multiplayer review: The modern warfare we actually need right nowBattlefield 6 Launch Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to getBattlefield 6 performance review: RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 tested