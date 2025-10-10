Battlefield 6 Launch Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

Battlefield 6 has officially announced its Twitch Drops event to celebrate the game’s launch across all platforms. Following one of the most successful Open Betas on Steam, the developers are now rewarding players for simply watching their favorite streamers play the game on Twitch. The event features multiple war-based cosmetics that are worth adding to your collection.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Battlefield 6 Launch Twitch Drops.

How to get all Battlefield 6 Launch Twitch Drops

To unlock all the Twitch Drop rewards, players are required to watch eligible Battlefield 6 streams on Twitch between October 10, 2025, at 8 am Pacific Time and October 17, 2025, at 11:59 am Pacific Time. To ensure that you are watching an eligible livestream, see if the title mentions having Drops turned on.

All BF6 Twitch Drops (Image via EA)

Here are all the rewards and the required watch times on Twitch:

Called Shotgun Dog Tag: Watch a Twitch livestream for 1 hour.

Watch a Twitch livestream for 1 hour. Cyber War Weapon Package: Watch a Twitch livestream for 2 hours.

Watch a Twitch livestream for 2 hours. Green Falcon Helicopter Skin: Watch a Twitch livestream for 3 hours.

Watch a Twitch livestream for 3 hours. Versatile Soldier Skin: Buy or gift a Twitch subscription in a Battlefield 6 livestream.

All the skins share a green camouflage design that fits perfectly with the game's theme. Meanwhile, the Called Shotgun Dog Tag is a simple silver tag with some text engraved that seems to read the following in a stylized way:

"Tagging along for the ride"

It's important to note that you must link your Twitch and EA accounts to claim these items. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:

Visit the official website to link the accounts here.

Sign in with your EA account.

Click the Link button.

Authorize the connection and close the window once confirmed.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops event. Do note that these items are exclusive and will never return after the event, so make sure to grab them before they expire.

