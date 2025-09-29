Battlefield 6 live action trailer takes a subtle shot at Call of Duty

The new Battlefield 6 live action trailer has quickly caught the attention of the fans, not just for its visuals, but also for what seems like a subtle diss towards the COD franchise. The upcoming Battlefield title is one of the most hyped FPS games in a very long time, breaking the record of the highest Steam player count during open beta, millions of pre-orders, and multiple viral trailers so far.
Now, EA seems to have leaned into the rivalry, releasing a trailer that seems to poke Call of Duty for fun. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the new live-action trailer.
New Battlefield 6 trailer appears to throw shade at Call of Duty
The trailer opens with a sequence featuring Zac Efron, Jimmy Butler, Morgan Wallen, and Paddy Pimblett, all dressed in a mix of casual clothing and tactical gear. Suddenly, the squad gets wiped out by a missile strike and a group of actual war soldiers appears from behind. One of the soldiers wonders about the squad that was standing before them, to which another soldier simply responds with:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
“Doesn’t matter, let's move."
For those who don't know, Call of Duty is known for its crossover cosmetic skins, and the intro of the new Battlefield 6 live-action trailer seems to imitate the trailers of such collaborations sarcastically. In September 2025, EA developers confirmed that the game will have grounded character skins.
This further confirms that the live-action trailer aimed to portray a true war experience, while subtly making fun of the casual-looking crossover skins featured in Call of Duty. The rest of the trailer completely focuses on chaotic combat, showcasing multiple locations, gadgets, and more.
The rivalry between Call of Duty Black Ops 7 and Battlefield 6 has become one of the most talked-about topics in the FPS community lately. This is the first time in over four years that both of these franchises are releasing a game in the same year. Moreover, a recent poll with over 31,000 participants shows that players are more excited for the upcoming Battlefield game compared to COD.
That's everything you need to know about the trailer and hype around the game. Battlefield 6 is set to release on October 10, 2025, across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Read more related articles here:
- BF6 preload date leaked, file size explored
- BF6 campaign's highest difficulty level leaked, and it's harder than you think
- BF6 campaign trailer: Here's what you might've missed
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.