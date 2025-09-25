Battlefield 6 campaign trailer: Here's what you might've missed

The Battlefield 6 campaign trailer was revealed in the PlayStation State of Play livestream on September 24, 2025. This news was already circulating in the BF community after a pop-up in Battlefield 2042 announced its arrival. Unlike BF2042, the trailer diligently reminded players that Battlefield 6 is more than just an upcoming multiplayer game and will feature a full-fledged campaign.

This article will shed light on things you might have missed from the Battlefield 6 campaign trailer.

Things you might have missed from the Battlefield 6 campaign trailer

1) Campaign mission where you engage after dark

The 104-second-long campaign trailer gave us a glimpse of night vision, choppers using spotlights, and driving with the aid of headlights. Meanwhile, a post from the Battlefield X channel mentioned all the mission names in the campaign. One of them is titled Night Raid.

Night Raid in Battlefield 6 campaign trailer (Image via EA)

This confirms the presence of a night mission in Battlefield 6. After BFV's war stories, these campaign missions of BF6 are set to bring back the single-player aspect of the franchise. Fans who enjoyed Nordlys in Battlefield V, can look forward to what Night Raid has to offer.

2) Nothing escapes destruction, not even a Dam

The Battlefield 6 campaign trailer specified that the footage featured in it consisted of both cinematic and gameplay clips. The trailer then revealed a few characters and showcased destruction on a massive scale. Among the structures that were shown crumbling down in the trailer, a massive Dam was also included.

Scale a dam in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

Earlier in 2025, some campaign cinematics were leaked, showing this Dam as a points of interest, and it made its way to the official trailer. Fans can expect destruction to play an important role in all of the BF6 campaign locations.

3) Underground maps

Toward the end of the trailer, an underground train filled with hostiles was hidden in a stack of fast transitions. Explosions and firefights brought a ton of chaos into the scene.

Take the fight below ground level (Image via EA)

Among the nine single-player missions that will arrive with the BF6 campaign, players can expect to fight Pax Armata on land, air, and sea. Even the underground terrain isn't safe when going up against a military organization that has launched an assault all around the world.

4) Step into a Global war

The Battlefield 6 campaign trailer did not fail to highlight different maps you will find yourself in. Since the story takes place during a global battle with Pax Armata, the missions will take you across the borders into hostile territory. Locations like the streets of Brooklyn and the beaches of Gibraltar were shown.

Gibraltar and Brooklyn (Image via EA)

Deployment into these areas is nothing to scoff at either. Using sea vehicles to storm beachers, or using parachutes to jump from an aircraft, you will be a member of the Dagger 13 elite squad that intends to take back control from a hostile military organization.

5) Vehicular Assault

Tanks, Fighter Jets, Choppers, and a few more land and sea vehicles appeared in the Battlefield 6 campaign trailer. As Pax Armata threatens the world's political standing, Dagger 13 must use every tool at its disposal to thwart their plans. This will lead you to the helm of different vehicles in the single-player missions.

Tanks in the Battlefield 6 campaign trailer (Image via EA)

The Battlefield franchise isn't one to shy away from using vehicles and destruction as a key aspect of its storytelling. All this adds to why players look forward to Battlefield 6's campaign, which arrives on October 10, 2025.

