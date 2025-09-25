  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Battlefield 6 campaign's highest difficulty level leaked, and it's harder than you think

Battlefield 6 campaign's highest difficulty level leaked, and it's harder than you think

By Pranoy Dey
Published Sep 25, 2025 11:50 GMT
Exploring the floating leaks regarding the Battlefield 6 campaign
Exploring the floating leaks regarding the Battlefield 6 campaign's highest difficulty level (Image via EA)

In the recent PlayStation State of Play event, EA revealed the Battlefield 6 campaign trailer and hinted at several key details. Shortly after that, several leaks circulated on the internet, providing various insights into what players can expect from this upcoming title.

Ad

With that, a particular leaked image on X from a credible leaker @BFBulletin grabbed the attention of many fans. It was a gameplay screenshot showcasing all the difficulty levels that Battlefield 6 is expected to have. According to that, EA has significantly increased the challenge of the Hardcore difficulty setting.

Read on to learn more about the Battlefield 6 campaign's leaked difficulty levels and other crucial details.

Note: This article is based on rumors, and readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt until any official confirmation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Hardcore is expected to be the toughest difficulty level in Battlefield 6 campaign

Following the trailer launch, several reliable sources shared rumors about what the single-player campaign would look like. Among these, @BFBulletin revealed information regarding the difficulty settings, which are said to appear in Battlefield 6’s single-player campaign mode.

Ad

Based on that leaked information, the developer is likely to introduce the highest difficulty level called "Hardcore" alongside three other difficulty settings in the upcoming Battlefield 6 campaign: Recruit, Regular, and Veteran. Here’s some information based on that leaked image on how these difficulty levels are expected to work:

  • Recruit: This difficulty is set for players who want to focus on the story.
  • Regular: This is for those who want a balanced combat experience.
  • Veteran: For experienced players who want some challenges.
  • Hardcore: For players who want maximum challenge with no revives, consider it an ultimate test.
Ad

Read more: Battlefield 6 will have 'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history, devs confirm

While Hardcore mode was already there in Battlefield 5, it is said that the developers are adding an extra layer of difficulty in the upcoming Battlefield 6 by introducing a no-revival challenge. This means that throughout the campaign missions, players must not die.

Check out: All Battlefield 6 leaks: Everything we know

As revealed by EA, there will be nine missions in the Battlefield 6 campaign. If the rumor turns out to be true, then players must remain alive in every nine missions to complete them successfully. That said, the game is set to launch on October 10, 2025, when we will finally find out whether these leaks are true.

Ad

That concludes everything you need to know regarding the floating rumor of the Battlefield 6 campaign's highest difficulty level.

About the author
Pranoy Dey

Pranoy Dey

Twitter icon

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications