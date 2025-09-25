Battlefield 6 campaign's highest difficulty level leaked, and it's harder than you think

In the recent PlayStation State of Play event, EA revealed the Battlefield 6 campaign trailer and hinted at several key details. Shortly after that, several leaks circulated on the internet, providing various insights into what players can expect from this upcoming title.With that, a particular leaked image on X from a credible leaker @BFBulletin grabbed the attention of many fans. It was a gameplay screenshot showcasing all the difficulty levels that Battlefield 6 is expected to have. According to that, EA has significantly increased the challenge of the Hardcore difficulty setting.Read on to learn more about the Battlefield 6 campaign's leaked difficulty levels and other crucial details.Note: This article is based on rumors, and readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt until any official confirmation.Hardcore is expected to be the toughest difficulty level in Battlefield 6 campaignFollowing the trailer launch, several reliable sources shared rumors about what the single-player campaign would look like. Among these, @BFBulletin revealed information regarding the difficulty settings, which are said to appear in Battlefield 6’s single-player campaign mode.Based on that leaked information, the developer is likely to introduce the highest difficulty level called &quot;Hardcore&quot; alongside three other difficulty settings in the upcoming Battlefield 6 campaign: Recruit, Regular, and Veteran. Here’s some information based on that leaked image on how these difficulty levels are expected to work:Recruit: This difficulty is set for players who want to focus on the story.Regular: This is for those who want a balanced combat experience.Veteran: For experienced players who want some challenges.Hardcore: For players who want maximum challenge with no revives, consider it an ultimate test.Read more: Battlefield 6 will have 'The Deadliest Ring' in Battle Royale history, devs confirmWhile Hardcore mode was already there in Battlefield 5, it is said that the developers are adding an extra layer of difficulty in the upcoming Battlefield 6 by introducing a no-revival challenge. This means that throughout the campaign missions, players must not die.Check out: All Battlefield 6 leaks: Everything we knowAs revealed by EA, there will be nine missions in the Battlefield 6 campaign. If the rumor turns out to be true, then players must remain alive in every nine missions to complete them successfully. That said, the game is set to launch on October 10, 2025, when we will finally find out whether these leaks are true.That concludes everything you need to know regarding the floating rumor of the Battlefield 6 campaign's highest difficulty level.