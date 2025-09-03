All Battlefield 6 leaks: Everything we know

Battlefield 6 is scheduled to release on October 10, 2025, and as the date approaches, several leaks have surfaced. Although the beta went live and attracted many players, and gained significant popularity, its content was limited. With the global release, the game is expected to include new content, most of which has not been officially announced, though numerous leaks have hinted at what might be coming.Since these are leaks, they should be taken with caution, as some may never make it into the game. However, they remain exciting to look forward to.This article provides an overview of all the Battlefield 6 leaks that have surfaced as of today (September 3, 2025).Breakdown of all Battlefield 6 leaksSeveral leaks have surfaced regarding the maps coming to Battlefield 6 at launch.Leaked map detailsOne of the most notable leaks, shared by Misako_Mikato_01, is about a map reportedly called Blackwell Farm. A short gameplay clip of the map was briefly available before being taken down, but a few images have since spread online. From these images, the map appears to be set in an oil field located in Fern Country, California.Another significant leak points to the Battle Royale map, Operation Firestorm. The leaked footage suggests it will be a massive map, larger than any of the multiplayer maps, which are already expansive. For comparison, Mirak Valley is rumored to be the largest multiplayer map, so the Battle Royale map is expected to be even larger in size. Leaked gameplay footage also revealed new mechanics, such as swimming and underwater combat.Leaked GadgetA new gadget for the Assault class has also been leaked. Known as the Ladder Gadget, it can be used to climb elevated areas or function as a ramp. This addition could provide fresh tactical opportunities and easier access to strategic vantage points.Also read: What are the system requirements for Battlefield 6?Leaked mode detailsA new mode called Gauntlet has been leaked. This mode is reportedly a squad-based elimination game where teams of four must complete specific missions to earn points. After each mission, the team with the lowest score will be eliminated. Additionally, modifiers such as Sudden Elimination and Point Multiplier may also come into play to add depth to the gameplay.For the latest Battlefield news and guides, be sure to check the links below:Will BF6 feature Ray Tracing?BF6 Portal gameplay leakedBF6 official PC trailer shows new Portal, 4K graphics, 600+ customization options, and moreWhen is the next Battlefield 6 BF Labs test?