Battlefield 6 battle royale map leaked, here's how it looks

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Sep 01, 2025 09:39 GMT
Battlefield 6 battle royale map leaks explored (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 battle royale map leaks explored (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 battle royale map seems to have leaked through some gameplay clips that showcase the overall arena. There are a few key features that make it quite similar to Activision’s existing battle royale title and could potentially emerge as a strong competitor in the near future. Considering the success of the beta phase of Battlefield 6, the developers will likely preserve most of the multiplayer features within the battle royale mode, like environment destruction and the ability to operate various types of combat vehicles.

This article will highlight the leaked Battlefield 6 battle royale map.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Battlefield 6 battle royale map leaked: Everything we know

Battlefield 6 has already showcased the game’s ability to host massive multiplayer matches on large maps. This would mean that the battle royale game mode map would have to be comparatively larger than the existing multiplayer ones and potentially fit even more players inside a single lobby.

In a short clip shared on X by @TheBFWire, fans can spot that the character can utilize almost all of the equipment from the loadout while gliding above the map. This could be a hint about the way the start of the match works, as everyone may drop with a previously set loadout. This may result in gunfights in the air itself. Moreover, players will likely have the ability to cut the parachute and reopen it when closer to the ground.

Also read: “Hell Yeah” - Battlefield 6 community wants night maps to return

The map looks massive and seems to be divided into different POIs, like a bounded suburban area and a complete airport. Users can also spot factory-like regions and large highways connecting most of the locations. The map could also feature a dockyard, considering that the playable arena is blocked by water on one side.

In another leaked footage shared on X by @ModernWarzone, the gameplay showcases that the characters may be able to carry a sledgehammer to break or breach certain objects. The video also includes shooting a golf cart, which explodes and can deal damage. So, the game may also include non-combat vehicles that can be used to travel from one point to another.

There have been no leaks about the shrinking circle, a key feature for any battle royale, in any of the leaks so far. However, it will likely be similar to existing titles in the market and force players to move to a safe zone and fight against others.

It is important to note that this information is based on leaks and may not be included in the final release of the game. Fans can check out the official website of Battlefield 6 for more information.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
