  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • “Hell Yeah” - Battlefield 6 community wants night maps to return

“Hell Yeah” - Battlefield 6 community wants night maps to return

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 31, 2025 14:46 GMT
Exploring players
Exploring players' responses regarding the concept of bringing back night maps in Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

The official release date for Battlefield 6 is set for October 10, 2025, and recently, a popular page on X called @BattlefieldInte asked the community whether Battlefield 6 should bring back night maps. The post read:

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Should Battlefield 6 bring back NIGHT MAPS? (YES or NO)”

The question quickly attracted a lot of users, with many players sharing their excitement and opinions. One user, @MightyN0ob, reacted enthusiastically with “HELL YEAH!” and explained that they enjoy chaotic dark environments where the only sources of light come from gunfire, tracers, and explosions.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Another player, @AnthropicDualiT, replied with “Absolutely” and reminisced about the Night Map included in the Special Forces expansion for Battlefield 2, calling it “awesome.” They added that this was a major reason why they wanted night maps in the upcoming title.

User @raptorias_v suggested an alternative approach, proposing that every map should include a night variation. According to them, this would effectively double the playable experience since day and night versions of the same map would feel completely different.

Ad

Meanwhile, @ODGactual strongly agreed that night maps should return, saying they supported the idea “1000%.” They also emphasized how such maps could enhance immersion by introducing gameplay features such as NVGs (night vision goggles), IR lasers, and thermal vision for vehicles, making matches more intense and dynamic.

Players&#039; responses (Image via X)
Players' responses (Image via X)

Beyond these detailed responses, many others left short but supportive comments such as “Yes definitely,” “100% to night ops,” “Yes, no questions asked,” and “Yes, and strongly.”

Ad

However, not everyone was in favor. One user, @ChrisGunmaker, said they wanted night maps but only if Battlefield 6 included a system to improve spotting. Without it, they felt enemies could easily hide in dark areas or hold vantage points unnoticed.

Players&#039; responses (Image via EA)
Players' responses (Image via EA)

A smaller portion of the community opposed the idea altogether, leaving replies like “Nah, I’m good” and “No thanks.”

Ad

Also read: Will BF6 feature Ray Tracing?

The Battlefield 6 community supports the return of night maps

From the overall response, it is evident that the community is highly into the concept of the return of night maps in Battlefield 6. Most players showed a positive response, with many expressing excitement and even suggesting additional elements, such as introducing night variations for every map for gameplay depth.

Ad

Although a small number of players voiced their concerns, the proportion was minimal compared to the massive support. This indicates that if Battlefield 6 were to ever introduce night maps, it would likely be welcomed warmly by the community.

At the moment, however, there has been no official confirmation or announcement regarding night maps. For now, it remains a concept that may or may not be implemented in the future.

Also read: Battlefield Lead Producer confirms Portal customization and gadget options

Ad

Check out our other BF6 articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications