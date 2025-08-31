“Hell Yeah” - Battlefield 6 community wants night maps to return

The official release date for Battlefield 6 is set for October 10, 2025, and recently, a popular page on X called @BattlefieldInte asked the community whether Battlefield 6 should bring back night maps. The post read:“Should Battlefield 6 bring back NIGHT MAPS? (YES or NO)”The question quickly attracted a lot of users, with many players sharing their excitement and opinions. One user, @MightyN0ob, reacted enthusiastically with “HELL YEAH!” and explained that they enjoy chaotic dark environments where the only sources of light come from gunfire, tracers, and explosions.Another player, @AnthropicDualiT, replied with “Absolutely” and reminisced about the Night Map included in the Special Forces expansion for Battlefield 2, calling it “awesome.” They added that this was a major reason why they wanted night maps in the upcoming title.User @raptorias_v suggested an alternative approach, proposing that every map should include a night variation. According to them, this would effectively double the playable experience since day and night versions of the same map would feel completely different.Meanwhile, @ODGactual strongly agreed that night maps should return, saying they supported the idea “1000%.” They also emphasized how such maps could enhance immersion by introducing gameplay features such as NVGs (night vision goggles), IR lasers, and thermal vision for vehicles, making matches more intense and dynamic.Players' responses (Image via X)Beyond these detailed responses, many others left short but supportive comments such as “Yes definitely,” “100% to night ops,” “Yes, no questions asked,” and “Yes, and strongly.”However, not everyone was in favor. One user, @ChrisGunmaker, said they wanted night maps but only if Battlefield 6 included a system to improve spotting. Without it, they felt enemies could easily hide in dark areas or hold vantage points unnoticed.Players' responses (Image via EA)A smaller portion of the community opposed the idea altogether, leaving replies like “Nah, I’m good” and “No thanks.”Also read: Will BF6 feature Ray Tracing?The Battlefield 6 community supports the return of night mapsFrom the overall response, it is evident that the community is highly into the concept of the return of night maps in Battlefield 6. Most players showed a positive response, with many expressing excitement and even suggesting additional elements, such as introducing night variations for every map for gameplay depth.Although a small number of players voiced their concerns, the proportion was minimal compared to the massive support. This indicates that if Battlefield 6 were to ever introduce night maps, it would likely be welcomed warmly by the community.At the moment, however, there has been no official confirmation or announcement regarding night maps. For now, it remains a concept that may or may not be implemented in the future.Also read: Battlefield Lead Producer confirms Portal customization and gadget optionsCheck out our other BF6 articles:BF6 official PC trailer shows new Portal, 4K graphics, 600+ customization options, and moreBF6 new community update adds Portal, Server Browser, combined arms combat, and more in Battlefield LabsBF6 players will reportedly be able to customize the battle royale map