Battlefield 6 preload date leaked, file size explored

Leaks regarding Battlefield 6's preload have surfaced on social media. The upcoming title is packed with a wealth of content, including a single-player campaign, multiplayer, and battle royale modes. Battlefield 6 is set to go live on October 10, but according to an image posted by @kardo_jkgl, the pre-load of the title will be available a week earlier.Read on to learn more about the Battlefield 6 pre-load date and its expected size.When does Battlefield 6 preload start?According to the post by @kardo_jkgl on X, the Battlefield 6 pre-load will start on October 3, 2025. Furthermore, Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin on X) posted that the preload would begin at 8 a.m. PT.A snapshot of the Battlefield 6 pre-load on PlayStation (Image via X / @kardo_jkgl)The post by @kardo_jkgl is a snapshot of Battlefield 6 preload on the PlayStation platform. The image also reveals that the preload has been divided into several components, with you having the choice to download the single-player campaign and multiplayer components separately.Battlefield 6 estimated preload sizeWith the Battlefield 6 preload on the horizon, one of the first questions that pops up is regarding the download size. Modern games require tons of storage space, and as such, knowing the Battlefield 6 preload size will enable you to clear up the space required for download.Here are the estimated preload sizes of Battlefield 6 on various platforms.PC: 55-80 GB (Based on Steam listing)PlayStation: Not announced yetXBox: Not announced yetBattlefield 6 system requirements on Steam (Image via Steam)The estimated pre-load size of Battlefield 6 on PC is based on the system requirements listed on Steam. According to the game's Steam page, the minimum required storage space is 55 GB, and the recommended storage requirement is 80 GB.Based on these values, we can estimate that the pre-load size will fall somewhere between 55 and 80 GB on PC. Furthermore, the pre-load on PlayStation and Xbox should also be similarly sized.Note: These are just the estimated pre-load sizes; this article will be updated when the official sizes are revealed. These are all the details that are currently available about the Battlefield 6 pre-load. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest news and guides about Battlefield 6.